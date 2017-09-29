HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset Review

Specs

Headphone

– Driver: Custom dynamic, 50-mm with neodymium magnets

– Type: Circumaural, closed back

– Frequency Response: 13Hz–27,000-Hz

– Impedance: 65 Ω

– Sound Pressure Level: 98dBSPL/mW at 1-kHz

– T.H.D.: < 1-percent

– Weight: 298- g

– Weight With Mic & Cable: 336-g

– Cable Length and Type: Detachable headset cable (1.3-m) + PC extension cable (2-m)

– Connection: Detachable headset cable – 3.5mm plug (4 pole) + PC extension cable – 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs

Microphone

– Element: Electret condenser microphone

– Polar Pattern: Noise-canceling

– Frequency Response: 50Hz-18,000Hz

– Sensitivity: -43dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

HyperX knows how to craft comfortable gaming headsets. Their Cloud and Cloud II models are proof that its line of wired offerings look just as good as they sound. But with every gaming product they produce, there’s always room for improvement. The Cloud Alpha is the ultimate culmination of those needed improvements. Those upgrades have arrived in the form of a sleeker look and an even more comfortable pair of ear muffs that stay cool throughout hours of use. The HyperX Cloud Alpha feels a lot sturdier than its predecessor thanks to the added element of metal hooks. The steel portions, red coloring and hard-to-tangle wiring all add up to give this headset its amazing visual decor. While I mainly used it indoors with my various gaming devices, I also enjoyed taking it outside with me for mobile device testing. It looked far from awkward and fit in quite well with the high-end headsets on the market devoted solely to listening to music.

On the audio front, the Cloud Alpha maximizes its output thanks to the addition of dual chamber drivers. What’s easily noticeable about the sound design is how satisfying the bass effects are. The explosion-heavy multiplayer battles that erupted in Battlefield 1 and the double-digit combos I unleashed in Killer Instinct sounded more impactful thanks to the booming bass effects. Everything else sound wise measures up quite nicely and evens out the sounds that’ll erupt within your ear muffs. The Cloud Alpha’s primary audio option is stereo sound, which is perfectly acceptable for wired headsets within its cheaper price range. The only issue that may prevent some from adopting this model is its lack of 7.1 surround sound. Don’t let that missing feature be the main reason why you decide to pass on this headset, though. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha sounds great, looks alluring and fits/looks well on just about anyone who adopts it.

Pros:

It offers improvements to the Cloud Stinger and comes at an affordable price

The level of comfort offered by the cushioned ear cups is high

The sound quality is accentuated by booming bass and the mic audio comes through clear

Cons:

No 7.1 surround sound option is a disappointing omission

Rating: 4.0 out of 5.0

Buy the HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset for PC, PS4 & Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (HX-HSCA-RD/AM) here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.