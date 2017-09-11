JonTron Hosting New Q&A, This Time Asking Hypotheticals

Giphy

Jon Jafari, host of the popular YouTube channel JonTronShow, is calling for questions for a new Q&A session.

Hey everyone! We're doing a new segment where we take hypothetical questions from you, THE AUDIENCE!? details here: https://t.co/giAyUF7cbW — Jon Jafari (@JonTronShow) September 11, 2017

Jafari posted the call for questions as a thread on the JonTron Subreddit.

Hi there, everyone! It’s me, Jon, for real!(?)

I’m going to be doing a new segment where I take hypothetical questions from you, THE AUDIENCE(?), and attempt to answer them. (There are more details than this, but I’m trying to keep it under wraps until it comes out).

We’re not looking for personal questions, but hypotheticals. Such as: If you had to take one item from the present, and introduce it to a caveman, what would it be and why? If you were a robot, would you want to know? If you had to be stuck in a TV show for a month, what show would you pick? And what character would you be? Please leave your name/alias + your location with your post so we can give you a little shoutout during the segment. Ok, let the creativity fly!

Thanks!!

It is not clear whether or not the segment will appear at the end of JonTronShow episodes or as it’s own video as it has been done in the past.

Jafari released an update on his channel as well as a new episode late August 2017. He said that he’s growing tired of the format of his show and wants to branch out to new things. He said that his content takes a lot of time, resources, and coordination, which has prevented him from doing other things. He didn’t go into detail on how he was going to shake up the formula, however. The new episode was a review of the 1991 movie Cool as Ice starring Rapper Vanilla Ice.

At the time of writing, Jafari has over 3,300,000 subscribers and nearly 459,100,000 views on his YouTube channel since joining the site on August 31, 2010. His Twitter account has over 2,210,000 followers.

