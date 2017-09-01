NBA 2K18: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Every year, the number one basketball simulation on the gaming market maintains its top position.

NBA Live took a break from its head to head competition with NBA 2K last year, but now they’re back to fight for the crown. But judging by NBA 2K18’s newest mode and major improvements, it looks like 2K Games and Visual Concepts will be hard to put down once again. The 19th entry in the long-running sports game franchise will be a basketball fan’s digital dream scenario – classic teams, a hub world that mixes together several modes, an amazing soundtrack and enhancements to fan favorite modes. And before it officially launches, fans will get the chance to craft their custom MyCareer player within “The Prelude” demo on Friday, September 8.

Get ready for tip-off by checking out this huge preview guide for NBA 2K18.

1. The Newest Feature for This Year’s Entry in “Neighborhoods”

2K Games and Visual Concepts are doing something major for NBA 2K18 – the implementation of a hub world that encompasses several of the game’s other modes. This massive area has been dubbed “Neighborhoods” and contains everything that was once just a tab on the menu screen. As you move throughout the open-world, you can interact with other custom players and participate in various activities that help boost your player’s stats. Several shops are set up around town that allow you to purchase new wearable items with coins. MyCareer, MyPark and ProAm will all be incorporated into Neighborhoods. Check out the trailer above to see everything that Neighborhoods has to offer.

2. Legacy Modes Like MyGM, MyLeague and MyTeam Make Their Return

Longtime staple modes such as MyCareer, MyGM and MyLeague will be upgraded into their best forms yet. MyCareer will once again let you produce your own custom baller and map out their NBA journey. Your player’s storyline will play out via cutscenes that take place on and off the court. What’s being improved for this mode is the character creation suite – new body types, hairstyles and other facets of your baller’s attributes are now selectable.

MyGM and MyLeague both still offer the experience of managing certain aspects of a player’s chosen team during their overall development. MyGM will now incorporate the use of cutscenes that play out the bigger moments and give it more of a MyCareer feel. This new approach has been dubbed “The Next Chapter” and will certainly improve upon the already solid foundation of MyGM. MyTeam makes its return and once again gives players the chance to create their own dream team through the use of virtual trading cards. Players will take their custom team into tournament competition against other squads, get rewarded with VC (Virtual Currency), purchase new card packs and acquire new players and gear for their roster. The video posted above offers more insight into MyTeam’s overall structure.

3. Several Classic Teams Have Been Added to the Current Roster Lineup

Along with a lineup of teams and players currently competing in the NBA, NBA 2K18 is adding in some of the best dynasty teams to ever bless the court. The greatest players from the greatest franchises will be selectable from the start and help create dream matchup scenarios offline and online. Refer to the list below to see which classic teams you can look forward to dominating with:

– 1996-97 Miami Heat

– 1998-99 New York Knicks

– 2005-06 Memphis Grizzlies

– 2012-13 Memphis Grizzlies

– 2001-02 Sacramento Kings

– 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers

– 2007-08 Denver Nuggets

– 2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder

– 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks

– 2015-16 Golden State Warriors

– 2007-08 New Orleans Hornets

– 2013-14 Indiana Pacers

– 2010-11 Chicago Bulls

– 2011-12 New York Knicks

– 2001-02 New Jersey Nets

– 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs

– 2006-07 Golden State Warriors

4. This Year’s Soundtrack if Expectedly Filled With Popular Artists and Newcomers

NBA 2K isn’t just known for giving its fanbase the most finely tuned basketball simulation experience on the market. Its popularity is also due in part to its amazing playlist. NBA 2K18 is no exception. This year’s playlist features a mix of classic hip-hop/rap, contemporary pop music, rock tunes and several other musical genres. You can listen to each of the tracks listed below in the video playlist posted above:

– “Feel So Good” – Mase

– “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” – C+C Music Factory

– “Hip Hop Hooray” – Naughty By Nature

– “I Can’t Drive 55” – Sammy Hagar

– “Jungle” – X Ambassadors feat. Jamie N Commons

– “Pour Some Sugar on Me” – Def Leppard

– “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” – Busta Rhymes

– “Shook Ones Pt. II” – Mobb Deep

– “Sirius” – The Alan Parsons Project

– “So Fresh, So Clean” – OutKast

– “The Walker” – Fitz & The Tantrums

– “The Zoo” – Scorpions

– “They Reminisce Over You” – Pete Rock & C.L.Smooth

– “Victory” – Puff Daddy feat. Notorious B.I.G. & Busta Rhymes

– “93′ Til Infinity” – Souls Of Mischief

– “All Of Me” – Big Gigantic feat. Logic & ROZES

– “Am I Wrong” – Anderson .Paak feat. ScHoolboy Q

– “Birdwatching” – The Shelters

– “Can’t Have” – Pitbull feat. Steven A. Clark & Ape Drums

– “Comin Out Strong” – Future feat. The Weeknd

– “Conrad Tokyo” – A Tribe Called Quest

– “Deep End (Tarro Remix)” – THEY.

– “Do What I Want” – Lil Uzi Vert

– “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” – Panic! At The Disco

– “HTP” – Vintage Lee

– “Humble” – Kendrick Lamar

– “Know The Ledge” – Eric B. & Rakim

– “Let It Fly” – Johnny Stephene

– “Living Like Khaled” – Cousin Stizz

– “Nas Is Like” – Nas

– “No Lie” – Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa

– “Portland” – Drake ft. Quavo & Travis Scott

– “Shock Horror” – Shy Luv

– “Slam” – Onyx

– “Stand Back” – PnB Rock feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

– “Victory” – Joey Bada$$

– “Wasatch Front” – Dame D.O.L.L.A.

– “Wrote My Way Out” – Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Aloe Blacc

– “Hush” – Linda Lind

– “Aurora” – RL Grime

– “1984” – Salmo

– “4 Vérités” – Take A Mic

– “Chantaje” – Shakira feat. Maluma

– “CULT” – Emiskilla

– “Feel It” – GTA & What So Not feat. Tunji Ige

– “Fever” – Roosevelt

– “Human (Rudimental Remix)” – Rag’ n’ Bone Man feat. Rudimental

– “Tokyo Drift” – Woodie Smalls

– “U Don’t” – Double K

5. NBA 2K18 Comes in Three Separate Editions – the Early Tip-Off, Legend and the Gold Legend Edition

Pre-ordering NBA 2K18 guarantees you’ll be able to play the game four days early. This means you’ll get to play the “Early Tip-Off” edition, which lets you play the game on September 15 (NBA 2K18 officially launches for everyone else on September 19). That edition, plus the Legend and Gold Legend versions of the game, each come with their own suite of bonus DLC. The picture posted above will give you a complete breakdown of everything that comes with NBA 2K18’s special editions.

Buy the Early Tip-Off Edition of NBA 2K18 here.

Buy the Legend Edition of NBA 2K18 here.

Buy the Gold Legend Edition of NBA 2K18 here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.