Pokemon Go Equinox Event Coming

Niantic

A new event in Pokemon Go celebrates the coming equinox.

The Equinox event runs from September 22 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET to October 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET, according to a blog post from Niantic. During this time, you’ll earn double Stardust for catching Pokemon and hatching Eggs. You can also collect special 2 km Eggs at PokeStops and Gyms that have a chance to hatch into Chansey, Mareep, Larvitar, and more. Special boxes will also be available in the in-game shop that contain items like Lucky Eggs, Lure Modules, and all-new Super Incubators which hatch Eggs 1.5 times quicker. Not only that, but registering new Pokemon in the Pokedex will earn you triple the normal XP.

In addition, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune will rotate from their current place in the world to the next one on September 30.

One of the first events to come to the game was the Halloween event last year. A source told Slash Gear that the event may return this year during October. Last year’s event made Ghastly, Haunter, and Gengar more common and the source said that Misdreavus will be added to the list, and that Dark Pokemon will be come more common. However, this is all still a rumor as the source was anonymous.

April saw the arrival of the Easter event, in which Pokemon like the Gen 2 starters could be hatched from eggs and you could also earn more candy for hatching eggs. Experience gain was also doubled and Lucky Egg items were sold for half off.

In other news, EX Raid Passes were sent out in a massive wave as field reports continue in the US and Japan and now Europe and Asia. More sponsored gyms are not set to have EX Raids including Starbucks locations in the US as well as Ubibail and Jio locations in Europe and Asia. However, some people reported receiving EX Raid Passes at non-sponsored gyms. EX Raid tests are currently not held in Australia or South America.