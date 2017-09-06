Pokemon Go Exclusive Raid Passes Have Begun Appearing

Niantic

The first Exclusive Raid Passes have just begun appearing in Pokemon Go after forced app updates on Android and iOS, according to Pokemon Go fan site The Silph Road.

Exclusive Raid Passes allow you to partake in Exclusive Raid Battles, where you work together with other players to take down a Raid Boss Pokemon for rewards and a chance to capture the Raid Boss. In order to receive one, you need to complete a Raid Battle recently (within the past few weeks according to Pokemon Go Hub) at the Gym where the Exclusive Raid Battle will take place, according to a blog post from Niantic. Advance warning of when the Exclusive Raid will take place is included in the invitation, allowing you to coordinate with other players. Some legendary Pokemon like Mewtwo are only available to capture after completing Exclusive Raid Battles. For a free pass to regular Raids, all you need to do is visit a Gym once a day.

According to Pokemon Go Hub, Exclusive Raids offer the same rewards as Tier 1-4 Raid Battles, however players are reporting that they received 50 Premier Balls in order to catch Mewtwo. Other rewards include Rare Candies, Golden Razz Berries, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs. A Raid Egg will appear on top of the Gym prior to invitations being sent out. Rumor has it that only the most popular Gyms will be chosen for Exclusive Raids according to the publication, though there is no official criteria used to pick Gyms for Exclusive Raids. They also recommend at least 14 players for Mewtwo. So far only Mewtwo has been confirmed for Exclusive Raid Battles but Niantic have said that other Pokemon will be joining it over the next several weeks.

EX Raid Battles will soon be replacing Exclusive Raid Battles, according to a blog post by Niantic. EX Raid Battles will be available in field-testing phases at select Gyms to acquire player feedback before the feature is released globally. Periodic adjustments to the eligibility requirements, frequency, times, locations, and durations will be made during the tests. The first EX Raid Passes will be sent out soon and invited players will be able to test them out starting September 6.

In other news, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune were released on August 31, 2017 with each Pokemon exclusive to a different region. Raikou is found in the Americas, Entei in Europe and Africa; and Suicune in the Asia-Pacific region. They’ll rotate to different regions on September 30 and again on October 31.