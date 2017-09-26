Pokemon Go Servers Down Worldwide

According to Twitter, Reddit, and associated social media, it appears the servers for Pokemon GO are down worldwide.
The outage comes at a frustrating time, as many players in the USA are currently commuting to work, and enjoy catching the adorable little buggers on the way.
The offical Pokemon GO Twitter acknowledged the issue, but didn’t provide any concrete information on what caused the outage and how long they’ll be out.
Initial reports stated the outage was temporary and was restored around 12:16pm UTC, but many players are still reporting login issues.
The outage comes during the ‘Stardust’ event which gave players a bonus opportunity to earn Stardust, which is used for powering up Pokemon. Players took note of the timing:
This story is updating with information as it becomes available.
