Pokemon Go Servers Down Worldwide

According to Twitter, Reddit, and associated social media, it appears the servers for Pokemon GO are down worldwide.

The outage comes at a frustrating time, as many players in the USA are currently commuting to work, and enjoy catching the adorable little buggers on the way.

Pokémon Go is down and now I don't know what I'm supposed to do for my 2 hour commute to work 😭 — Michelle Telford (@rememberIOU) September 26, 2017

The offical Pokemon GO Twitter acknowledged the issue, but didn’t provide any concrete information on what caused the outage and how long they’ll be out.

We're investigating an issue which is preventing Trainers from logging in. Thank you for your patience as we look into this issue. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 26, 2017

Initial reports stated the outage was temporary and was restored around 12:16pm UTC, but many players are still reporting login issues.

The outage comes during the ‘Stardust’ event which gave players a bonus opportunity to earn Stardust, which is used for powering up Pokemon. Players took note of the timing:

I personally think we should be compensated with an extra day of the double stardust event. This is a huge inconvenience for so many. — FleeceKing TL40 (@ItsFleeceKing) September 26, 2017

This story is updating with information as it becomes available.