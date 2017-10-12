Fortnite: Battle Royale Patch Adds Stats Today

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale has been cooking with gas when it comes to its patches recently. The game went free-to-play not too long and it launched pretty barebones. Since then, it has added in Duos matchmaking, increased gun accuracy and added supply drops.

Today’s patch adds in the much awaited stats page and many will be happy to hear the stats are backfilled. This means however good (or bad) you have been will be recorded and available for you to see. Leaderboards still aren’t here but the team is working on getting that feature implemented soon.

Finally, some good quality of life changes were made such as increasing the speed of your skydiving and the speed of the Battle Bus. These are some things fans have been calling for since the launch and now the developers have implemented it.

Here are the full Fortnite: Battle Royale patch notes for patch 1.7.1.

GENERAL BattlEye has been added to our existing anti-cheat detection

BATTLE ROYALE