WATCH: Nintendo World Championships 2017 Livestream

Today is the Nintendo World Championships 2017. The follow up to the championships in 2015 which was the follow up to the championships in 1990, the tournament sees both invitees and qualifiers battle against each other in a variety of challenges based on Nintendo games.

Metroid: Samus Returns for the Nintendo 3DS will be one of the games featured at this year’s event. As for what other games are featured, we’ll have to wait until the actual competition to find out.

The event will begin on today at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT at Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom in New York City. You can catch the livestream right here in the YouTube video above. If you’d prefer to watch it on Twitch, you can do so here.

People who wanted to attend the event in person had to line up at 9 a.m. ET at the Manhattan Center entrance on W. 34th St. A limited number of general admission entry wristbands redeemable for badges were handed out. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Journalist and What’s Good Games Host Andrea Rene will be hosting the event while Nintendo E3 Tournament Announcer Jordan Kent will be the play-by-play announcer for today’s event.

The Nintendo World Championships 2015 Champion John Numbers will be returning to the tournament as one of the 13 and older qualifiers. He’ll be joined by invitees such as WWE Superstar Bayley and E3 2017 ARMS Open Invitational Winner Zerk. Qualifiers 12 and younger had to get a good Time Trial result from Mario Kart 7 playing as Mario on the DS Luigi’s Mansion track while qualifiers 13 and older also had to get a good Time Trial result in Mario Kart 7 but while racing as Bowser on the GBA Bowser Castle 1 track.

