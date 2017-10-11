NVIDIA’s Ansel Helps Capture Awesome Screenshots

NVIDIA’s Ansel technology lets you take your screenshot taking abilities to the next level. For those who don’t know, Ansel is way to capture in-game shots and view them from any angle, including a 360 degree view. You are able to apply filters too so you can really get your screenshots customized to your liking. You can almost think of it as Instagram but for your video games.

To use Ansel, you’ll first have to have a GeForce GPU, if that wasn’t obvious. You’ll find that the 900 and 10 series of GPUs will all support the technology but it also goes back deeper than that. You can find the full list of support GPUs here.

Not every game supports the Ansel technology so you won’t be able to use it in just any game you want. Many recent AAA titles do support the technology such as Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Mass Effect: Andromeda and Middle Earth: Shadow of War to name a few. You can find a full list of the supported games here and you can count on more being added in the future.

To use Ansel, you have to hit Alt + F2 in game and you’ll be brought to the Ansel screen. From there, you’ll be able to mess around with things like Field of View, Brightness, Contrast, Filters, etc. all in a way to help you get the best looking picture. Once you decide to snap your picture, just follow it to the area it’s being saved at and view your pictures from there. Alternatively, hitting Alt + Z will open up the GeForce Experience Overlay and you can view your photo gallery from there.

Instead of just keeping the photos for yourself, you can upload them to Facebook, Google or Imgur just by using the GeForce Experience Overlay. Of course you can always take the photos from their designated folder and upload them from there too.

One of the coolest things about Ansel is the ability to take 360 degree photos. Once you done messing around with all the settings to get your screenshot looking the way you want, just change the capture type to 360 degrees and watch as the magic happens. The 360 degree screenshots give you the ability to look around your shot, including up and down. For games with nice looking vistas like Shadow of War and The Witcher 3, this feature could come in handy for capturing the beautiful landscapes.

We foresee a lot of tinkering around with NVIDIA’s Ansel software in the very near future.