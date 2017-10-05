Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition: What’s New?

The redemption story for Street Fighter V is still being written.

Capcom knows the 5th main entry in its longstanding fighting game franchise disappointed many. But since launching, Street Fighter V has introduced new characters, stages, costumes and updates that have made it all the more better. On January 16, 2018, current owners of the game and those who still haven’t adopted it yet have a lot to look forward to. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is setting out to be the definitive version that will hopefully redeem its public image. And there’s no need to worry – if you already own Street Fighter V, the updates featured in Arcade Edition will come to you free of charge.

So what’s new about Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition? That question gets answered in full via the facts listed below.

1. An Arcade Mode…FINALLY!

As clearly evidenced by the title of this re-release, a full-fledged Arcade Mode is getting added in. What makes this rendition of such a time-honored fighting game staple even better is its ladder structure. You’ll be able to compete in themed paths that harken back to the following Street Fighter games – the original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter III, Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter V. Unique endings will play out depending on your overall performance. Bonus minigames, such as crushing barrels, are also a part of your progress through each ladder. Along with Arcade Mode, Extra Battle will also be featured. Completing all four monthly challenges rewards players with a special premium costume exclusive to Extra Battle.

2. The User Interface is Getting an Overhaul

A lot of complaints have been lobbied at SFV’s bland UI presentation. Arcade Edition will update its visuals by adding in new color schemes, redesigning the UI and including brand new pre-and-post-fight effects. Another visual treat coming to Arcade Edition is the new Gallery Mode, which allows you to check out all the illustrations you’ll unlock via Arcade Mode.

3. New V-Triggers!

From a mechanical standpoint, SFV will have even more depth now that each character will be getting a new V-Trigger. You’ll be able to choose which V-Trigger you want to take into battle while choosing your character. Once more footage and details about these new maneuvers become available, they’ll be posted right here.

4. New Characters!

If you choose to get Arcade Edition physically or digitally, you’ll be gifted with everything included with the original release and all the DLC that came included during Season 1 and 2. That DLC includes every new challenger added to the game and plenty of premium costumes. For those who don’t know, those 12 characters are:

– Alex

– Guile

– Ibuki

– Balrog

– Juri

– Urien

– Akuma

– Kolin

– Ed

– Abigail

– Menat

– and possibly the final leaked DLC roster addition, Zeku

Take note – current owners of SFV who didn’t buy any of the DLC characters will still have to purchase them with Fight Money or real cash once the Arcade Edition update arrives. Chances are high that all new characters will arrive sometime during or after Arcade Edition launches. A 3rd season full of new roster members should be expected at this point. Fans have been clamoring for the addition of fan favorites such as Sagat and Sakura. Leaked Season 3 details pointed to those two characters, plus Oro, C.Viper, Q and Necro being the challengers chosen to be added in as DLC.

Capcom made sure to state that more unannounced content is on the horizon. When more official news releases about Season 3, we’ll make sure to post them. In the meanwhile, be sure to check out a special message from Street Fighter series Executive Producer Yoshinori Ono in the video posted above.

