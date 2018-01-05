Pokemon Go: Zangoose & Seviper Swapped Regions

Niantic

Pokemon Go fansite The Silph Road has confirmed that region exclusives Zangoose and Seviper have switched regions.

That's right, travelers – in an unannounced shakeup, regional species Zangoose and Seviper have apparently swapped regions! pic.twitter.com/mLzWFTbGIt — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) January 5, 2018

According to Eurogamer, Zangoose was exclusive to North America, South America, and Africa while Seviper was exclusive to Europe, Asia, and Australia. However, a Reddit user by the name of nickcholas11 shared a screenshot showing a Seviper caught in Fargo, North Dakota.

Another user by the name of pulsivesilver caught a Zangoose in Australia while user atipongp caught one in Thailand.

User Battlealvin2009 claims that both Pokemon are showing up in Hong Kong.

Here are the other region exclusive Pokemon in the game according to Eurogamer:

Plusle – North America, South America, Africa

Minun – Europe, Asia, Australia

Corsola – Tropics (between 31N and 26S including south Florida, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Australia)

Heracross – Latin America, South Florida, Texas

Farfetch’d – Asia

Mr. Mime – Europe

Kangaskhan – Australasia

Tauros – North America

The first large scale instance of the area region exclusive Pokemon could be found changing was during the Global Catch Challenge back in November 2017. When players managed to catch over three billion Pokemon globally, Niantic released Asia-exclusive Farfetch’d globally for 48 hours while Kangaskhan became available in Asia.

During the night of January 3, 2018, weather effects were removed. Niantic later confirmed the issue and shortly after that fixed it. One user claimed that there has been a recurrent outage for players in different areas since the release of weather effects even though that was the first widespread instance of the absence of weather effects. The user said that the outages lasted about a couple of hours at a time and go away as they come without any explanation as to why they happened, and their existence is evidenced by posts every few days on Reddit.