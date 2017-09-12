Top 10 Best Divorce Gifts for Her: The Ultimate List 2017

Divorce sucks, no matter your age, or how long your marriage lasted. It’s grueling, frustrating, and generally takes way longer than you think it will. There’s the stress of digging through all your financials, and often the stress of selling a home and finding a new place to live. There are late nights when you can’t sleep, and you can’t stop thinking about what you’ve lost, and being angry about what you put up with for too many years. So when a divorce gets finalized, it’s no wonder some women decide to throw themselves a big party. If you have a friend or family member who is going through a divorce, a few kind words and a small gift can really help brighten her day. As “divorce parties” become more popular among women who want to turn a sad event into a chance to celebrate a fresh start, we’ve compiled a list of cool, inexpensive divorce gift ideas. Consider giving these gifts below at a divorce party, on the divorcee’s first birthday after the split, or as a “just because” gift on a day when she’s feeling really low. Read on to find the perfect gift to brighten her day and lift her spirits. If you need some additional gift inspiration, you should also check out our guide to the best gifts for women, designed to help you find something special for any occasion.

1. Best Divorce Gift for Book Lovers: Crazy Time: Surviving Divorce and Building a New Life, Third Edition

A good book can help her get through the early stages of building her new life. This book has advice for women without children, as well as information that will be of interest to mothers, particularly regarding the economic effects of divorce in children’s lives. This book has proven very popular over the years, which is why it’s now in its third edition. If you know a woman who doesn’t know how to take the next steps in building her new life, this book is an awesome resource.

Price: $11.85 (26 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Divorce Party Gift Idea: Officially Divorced Shirt

If your recently divorced friend is throwing herself a party, this is a great shirt for her to wear during the festivities. Whether you guys are having drinks at her place, or painting the town red, this shirt lets everyone know that she’s happy to be divorced, and ready to move on with the next chapter of her life. It’s available in five colors, including purple and black. This style is sized to fit both men and women, with women’s sizing available from S to XL. Men’s sizes run to 3XL, if you need a larger size than is available in the women’s cut. Looking for another option to consider? Another shirt we like is this funny “_ivorced and looking for the ‘D'” shirt, which is a great option if your divorced friend is heterosexual.

Price: $14.99

3. Best Funny Divorce Gift: ‘I Hate My Ex-Husband Coloring Book: Sweary Midnight Edition’

Adult coloring books are proven to help relax people and lower blood pressure, which makes them perfect for anyone who needs to unwind and have a little “me time”. This funny, inexpensive gift is perfect for the woman who uses adult coloring books to relax at the end of the day. Each page is single-sided, which is nice if she wants to remove the page and hang/frame her work. Each design features a swear-tactic quote that will help her blow off some steam. Toss in some fun, scented colored pencils, and you’ve got a complete gift that’s bound to make her smile.

Price: $8.99

4. Best Divorce Gift for a Housewarming Party: Smudging Kit With Abalone Shell

Need a gift for a woman who just moved into her own place, or is reclaiming the space she used to share with her other half? Some people believe that burning sage in an indoor space “purifies” that space, shooing away the bad vibes and making the place more comfortable to live in. This “smudge stick” kit comes with a bundle of white sage to burn, housed within a beautiful abalone shell on a wooden tripod base. For any woman who is a little bit “new age”, this is the perfect housewarming gift to help her make the space feel like it’s entirely her own.

Price: $12.92

5. Best Inexpensive Jewelry Gift for Divorcees: Alex and Ani Healing Love Expandable Rafaelian Bangle

We’re big fans of Alex and Ani’s simple bangles. They’re like stackable charm bracelets, and some women wear multiple bangles at once. Each bangle has a charm that’s designed to help the woman who wears it be mindful of some aspect of her life. The “Healing Love” bangle is all about the healing power of love. This bracelet will remind her that love can be healing, even if right now she’s not ready to start dating again. It’s also a reminder of the healing power of platonic love, the kind between two best friends. This bangle is reasonably priced, made from recycled materials, and easily re-sizeable to fit multiple wrist sizes.

Price: $28

6. Best Beauty-Focused Divorce Gift: Dead Sea Mud Mask Luxury Gift Set

A divorce isn’t usually great for self-esteem, at least not at first. A woman going through a divorce is going to have some days where she feels pretty darn low, and not happy with her appearance. Sometimes a little pampering is in order. This fancy gift set feature a mud mask made with Dead Sea mud. The mud from the Dead Sea is said to have special minerals in it that are great for your skin. If she needs something moisturizing or anti-aging, this is a nice gift idea. Pampering may not fix all her problems, but taking time for self-care can be a good step on the road to feeling strong and confident again. Plus, there’s something really comforting about applying a mask slowly with the included mud brush. Consider picking up some Dead Sea body mud, too, so she can enjoy the mud’s benefits from head to toe.

Price: $29.95 (35 percent off MSRP)

7. Best Dress to Give as a Divorce Gift: KOH KOH Womens Long Long Sleeve Wrap Slit Dress

A new dress can really make someone smile. Give her a dress now, and she’ll have something special in her closet for that day when she’s finally ready to get back out there. We’re huge fans of this style, which looks great on every body type because of it’s elegant draping. It also comes in sizes that fit nearly every body type. This Koh Koh dress comes in tons of colors, and ranges from a size S to 4X. This would be a great dress for a formal event, birthday, concert, or special date. If she’d like something even more daring, KOH KOH also makes a one-shoulder maxi dress that’s worth a look.

Price: $29.95 – $39.95, depending on size and color selected

8. Best Practical Divorce Gift: Panda Planner

Journalling can be really helpful for women going through a divorce. It gives them a place to put their thoughts in order, and make plans for the future. The Panda Planner is a really nice gift to consider for women who are recently divorced, or still in the process of finalizing their divorce. The Panda Planner stands out from the competition because it was designed using proven scientific strategies to improve productivity and happiness, which is exactly what you need during a turbulent time in your life. With sections to plan out a day, a week, or even a whole month, this planner is a thoughtful, practical gift for any woman going through a major transition in her life.

Price: $25.97

9. Best Over-the-Top Divorce Gift: Southwest Airline Gift Card

Going through my own divorce, I discovered how nice it can feel to get away from it all, even for just a few days. If you know a woman who needs a little distance from her problems, it would be an incredibly generous gesture to help her skip town for a little while, and go someplace beautfiful. A Southwest gift card lets her escape to a beautiful beach or a new city, where she can forget about the stress and sadness of her divorce. Sometimes a little distance from your problems makes it easier to figure out what to do next. Consider adding in an AirBnb gift card so she can stay in a nice hotel while she mulls over her options. Travel can be very healing after a major trauma, so if you have the means, sending someone away on a vacation (or taking a vacation with them) can be just the thing.

Available in denominations up to $200

10. Best Inspirational Divorce Gift: Take What You Need Box

This gift box is filled with coins with words like “hope” and “strength” inscribed on them. Additional coins are available, if you want to give her even more tokens to carry with her in a time of need. On a day when she needs a little extra luck or courage, she can carry this token in her pocket and feel empowered.

Price: $23.99

