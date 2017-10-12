Top 10 Best Silver Christmas Ornaments 2017

One of the best parts of decorating for Christmas is decking out your Christmas tree with lights, garland, a big star on top, and of course, ornaments. Whether you arrange your ornaments in perfect symmetrical fashion or you let your kiddos decorate in a less organized way, every tree twinkles with Christmas spirit once ornaments are hung from the branches.

Silver Christmas ornaments are the perfect addition to any Christmas tree, as they reflect lights beautifully. And even though they are shiny, the silver sort of acts as a neutral tone when it comes to Christmas decorating, and will match with reds, blues, greens, whites, purples…whatever color and decor style you choose for Christmas. Whether you love a metallic silver, matte, or just plain sparkly, there are plenty of ways to incorporate silver Christmas ornaments into your tree.

When looking for silver Christmas ornaments, it’s good to keep in mind your specific needs. If you have a lot of tree to cover, a pack of silver ornament balls is a good way to go, as they generally have a mix of different types of silver ornaments. If you want something that’s a little more artistic, a pretty silver snowflake ornament can be a beautiful addition to your tree. For those who want to commemorate this year but still tie into the silver theme, a shiny silver ornament with 2017 engraved on it is great for your own tree, and it also makes a wonderful gift.

Read on for our list of the best silver Christmas ornaments.

1. KI Store Silver Christmas Ball Ornaments

This 24 count set of silver Christmas ornaments is perfect for those who want a mix of everything. This set comes with four different types of silver ornaments: shiny, matte, glitter, and shiny swirl. Because there are four different kinds, you could use this kit alone to deck out your tree with silver. The ornaments are made with durable plastic so you won’t have to worry about them breaking if they fall down (or if they’re bumped or pulled by curious kiddos and pets). They also come with strings, which makes for easy hanging. There are two sizes to choose from: 1.57 inches in diameter and 2.36 inches in diameter.

Price: $8.88 and up, depending on size

2. Banberry Designs Silver Icicle Ornaments

These pretty ornaments mirror the dripping icicles that hang from your roof, as they are five inches long and are narrow and twisted. If your tree has a lot of round ornaments, these icicle ornaments are a good way to add some different dimension. The set comes with shiny silver, glitter silver, and clear glitter ornaments, so you can mix and match them throughout your tree. The set of 48 ornaments will cover most size trees, however you may want to go with the set of 96 if you have a larger tree. These ornaments are shatterproof as they are made with bendable plastic, and they also come with silver cords attached so you can hang them straight out of the box.

Price: $14.99 for 48, $27.99 for 96

3. Festive Season Silver Swirl Christmas Ball Ornaments

Unlike some of the other ornaments that are completely silver, these ornaments are a little different in that they are clear with a pretty silver swirl design. Even though they look like glass, they are actually made with plastic so they are completely shatterproof. The swirl design is really beautiful and is a good way to break-up the look of other ornaments that are solid colored. You can choose between ornaments that are 2.3 inches in diameter or 3.15 inches in diameter, or choose both for a cool mix and match look. Each set comes with 12 ornaments, and there are other colors available as well if you want to incorporate another color scheme into your Christmas tree. These also come with a silver string already attached, so you can hang them right away.

Price: $14.57 and up, depending on size

4. Youseexmas Mouth Blown Glass Christmas Ornaments

This set of silver ornaments is great for those who have a smaller Christmas tree, or just need some smaller ornaments to mix in with their larger ornaments. Each of the 17 ornaments in the set is handmade, as they are made with mouth-blown mercury glass. There is a mix of round ornaments and different drop styles, so the set can fully cover a smaller tree. Each ornament comes with a ribbon attached for easy hanging, and the packaging is really nice as there is sponge around each ornament. The box also doubles as a storage container for years to come, as there is a cut-out in the box for each ornament. The set is also available in red, clear, and gold.

Price: $19.99

5. Sea Team 72-Pack Assorted Silver Christmas Ornaments

If you’re looking to buy all of your Christmas ornaments in one swoop, this is the set for you. With 72 different ornaments of all shapes and sizes, you could easily adorn your entire tree with just this set. The set has three different types of ornament balls in shiny, matte, and sparkles, as well as a variety of Christmas shapes like trees, snowflakes, presents, hearts, and stockings. Made with shatterproof plastic, these ornaments are pet friendly and are a good way to include your kids in decorating the tree. The set is also available in gold, red, and rose gold.

Price: $35.99

6. Vickerman Silver Glitter Snowflake Ornaments

This sparkly silver snowflake ornament looks beautiful on a Christmas tree, and can be loved by snow dancers and snow haters alike. At four inches wide, this snowflake ornament is a good size and the set comes with 24, so it’s easy to cover most of your tree. Made with plastic, the ornaments are shatterproof so they’re great even hung lower on the tree. The ornaments come with string but they are not pre-strung, so allow yourself a little extra time to attach the string before hanging. At less than $10, this set of 24 snowflake ornaments is a really good deal.

Price: $8.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

7. Wallace 2017 Silver Plated Sleigh Bell Ornament

Commemorative ornaments are great to give as a gift, or to keep as a collectible for yourself. Whether you’re celebrating a new marriage, a birth of a child, first Christmas in a new home, or a special anniversary, 2017 is a special year so why not remember it with an ornament that say “2017” on it. The silver ornament is shaped like a sleigh bell, and has decorative candy canes and mistletoe around the 2017. The ornament has a red ribbon attached for easy hanging, and it is delivered in a protective velvet pouch inside a gift box. This makes it simple to store year over year, and also makes it easy to give as a gift as you don’t have to do much wrapping.

Price: $35.95

8. Yoland Silver Frosted Pinecone Ornaments

Similar to snowflake ornaments, you can bring the outside in with these cute pinecone ornaments. All silver with a little bit of a frosted look, these pinecone-shaped ornaments reflect light well and look great mixed in with round ball ornaments. The set comes with six ornaments, and all of the ornaments are pre-looped with string. The pinecone shape ornaments are also available in gold and red.

Price: $8.99

9. Lenox Frame Ornament

Frame ornaments are wonderful keepsake items, and they make memorable gifts for friends and family (especially grandparents). This silver plated ornament frame is 3.25 inches tall, and will fit most wallet size photos. The ornament is attached with a red satin ribbon that adds a pop of color and makes it easy to hang. This ornament has the word “Joy” engraved on the bottom, but you could also choose “Love,” “Woof,” or “Meow.” Throw in a picture of your kids to give to their grandparents, or a picture of your pet to give to your spouse. This is the type of ornament that you’ll be excited to see year after year, as it always brings back good memories.

Price: $11.99 and up, depending on engraving

10. Banberry Designs Silver Christmas Ornaments

This set is cool in that all of the ornaments are in a cut-out style, as opposed to a round or filled ornament. You can choose between the set of 16 or the set of 32 ornaments, and each one comes with three different kinds of ornaments: snowflakes, Christmas trees, and Merry Christmas signs. Each of the ornaments is covered in silver glitter, so they add a nice sparkle to your Christmas tree. String is provided but it is not attached to the ornaments, so keep that in mind when you go to hang the ornaments as you’ll need a little extra time for assembly.

Price: $14.99 for 16, $24.99 for 32

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.