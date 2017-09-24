Top 10 Best Small Dog Halloween Costumes 2017

Halloween is the perfect time for being a little bit ridiculous. We’re well-accustomed to choosing costumes for ourselves, even if we tend to accidentally leave it until the last minute. But given that September hasn’t yet ended, you have plenty of time to shop for a costume for yourself and get one for your dog.

These costumes are aimed at smaller breeds, though often come in multiple sizes. Smaller dogs tend to accept apparel more readily than large dogs, so it would be a shame to miss this opportunity to dress them up. Whether you’re attending a party, hosting one, or just going trick-or-treating, do yourself a favor and humor all those around you by slapping a costume on your dog.

To help you get in the spirit of the season, here are the top ten best small dog Halloween costumes.

1. Rubie’s Costume Company Sushi Pet Costume

If you’re going to dress your small dog up for Halloween, choose something cute and small for them to be. A piece of sushi is perfect for this. It’s silly and ridiculous, which is perfect. It’s a little bit like those wind-up sushi toys. Dress them up and let them go. The small size fits a 14 inch chest and length of 11 inches, while the medium fits a 17 inch chest and length of 15 inches.

Price: $15.99

2. Rubie’s Costume Hamburger Dog Costume

Dressing your small dog up as food is just inherently amusing. If sushi isn’t your thing, try this hamburger one. On a small breed, these will be pretty small burgers, so the best application may be for owners of several small dogs so they can go together as a plate of sliders. The small size fits a 14 inch chest and length of 11 inches, while the medium fits a 17 inch chest and length of 15 inches.

Price: $16.10

3. Rubie’s Costume DC Comics Harley Quinn Pet Costume

If you’ve been perusing our list of the best Harley Quinn costumes and want your dog to match, this is the one for you. Alternatively, you could go as The Joker have your dog as your Harley Quinn sidekick.

Price: $17.23

4. Zack & Zoey Fur-Trimmed Angel Wings Harness for Dogs

There are so many dog shapes and sizes out there that finding a costume that fits perfectly could be a bit of a struggle. Clearly, the costume makers have made various sizes available, but in the event that none of those are working for you, try this. These angel wings are mounted on a standard adjustable dog harness, which means they’re more likely to fit and less likely to fall over. The wings are also removable so you can just use the harness on its own. Pretty convenient.

Price: $18.87

5. California Costumes UPS Pal Pet Halloween Costume

The pet costumes that make them look like little people are among the best. This UPS delivery person costume is no exception. If it’s true that everyone looks cuter in uniform, this one is bound to be a hit. I recommend pairing it with the version for children and sending them out as a pair. The x-small size fits chests 12 to 16 inches with a length of eight inches, while the small fits chests 16 to 20 inches with a length of 12 inches. Even the medium size is aimed at smaller breeds, so you’re bound to find that one of them fits your pup.

Price: $15.03

6. Rubie’s Costume Company Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit

Another variation on the bi-pedal costume is this teddy bear getup. Make them look like adorable childhood friends with this simple hood-based costume. They recommend this for dogs with shorter legs, so anyone with a low-to-the-ground dog should be able to make this work. As if your dog isn’t cuddly enough. Speaking of short and cuddly, there’s also a Yoda costume worth considering.

Price: $19.98 and up

7. Rubie’s Costume Iced Coffee Pet Costume

Again, food-based small dog costumes are adorable and hilarious. If you don’t go a day without a latte, get your dog this “Starbarks” beverage costume. You know, it says latte, but it pretty clearly has the whipped cream, so this must be some kind of frappuccino beverage. Either way, it’s an amusing costume to consider for your small, er, “Tall”(?) dog.

Price: $16.70 and up

8. Rubie’s Costume Company Business Suit

Could your dog run the country better than Donald Trump? Or is your dog a Trump super-fan? Whichever it is, you can use this costume either as a send-up of our current president (and get yourself a costume to match), or as a your average, everyday, white-collar working dog. If you go the Trump route, they do make the matching wig.

Price: $17.64

9. Casual Canine Hot Diggity Dog Costume

Clearly, there is a preferred usage for this costume. Dachshund owners, I’m looking at you. But not only you. Owners of dogs measuring eight to 12 inches can make use of the small size of this costume. If you’re like me, you would never, ever put ketchup on a hot dog (or anything for that matter), so you’ll want to look at the mustard version.

Price: $17.44

10. Rubie’s Costume Company Glitter Halloween Pet Bandana

If you just want something simple to get your dog into the Halloween spirit and don’t want to have to fight with the sizing options of the costumes above, a bandana is the perfect solution. Some dogs wear bandanas year round, so swapping it for this Halloween-inspired option could be all you need to dress them up. Another option in this vein is one with a skull and crossbones pattern.

Price: $4.95

