Gervonta Davis’ Furry Blue ‘Smurf’ Hat & Trunks: Photos & Video

Twitter

He wore…. what?

When people weren’t waiting for the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight to start and complaining about Pay Per View outages, they were laughing about Gervonta Davis’ blue smurf hat. Or whatever it was. Cookie Monster hat? Opinions differed. What do you think it was? Put your guesses in the comment thread.

When Grover sees that his wife and children were used to make Gervonta Davis' shorts and hood. pic.twitter.com/m6CvFHV4Lv — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 27, 2017

However, most people agreed. It was a little weird. Some people thought it looked like a dead smurf.

Davis wearing a dead smurf to the ring pic.twitter.com/bJnA5wopV5 — Mike Jones (@Mikejones494) August 27, 2017

Davis has killed a Smurf and is wearing it around his neck. — Jon (@Jonnyarsenal) August 27, 2017

Here’s a video:

Gervonta Davis going skiiing or boxing 😂⛷🏂⛷🥊 pic.twitter.com/bVCPncKa06 — SurbitonBoxingClub🥊 (@SURBITON_BOXING) August 27, 2017

British newspapers took note. Reported the Sun, “GERVONTA DAVIS stunned the world tonight as he came out dressed like a SMURF on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s mega-fight against Conor McGregor.” Well, stunned the world might be a bit hyperbolic.

'He looked like Liam Gallagher dressed as a smurf' A flamboyant arrival for Gervonta Davis – who controversially beats Francisco Fonseca. pic.twitter.com/oBQEQKgAGu — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) August 27, 2017

His trunks drew attention too.

Gervonta Davis's hoody made him look a Smurf as he walked to ring side. Even his trunks. Hope Fonseca wins this. #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/4aHVb3Rmb6 — Ridge Runner Tom (@11B12BSapper) August 27, 2017

Yeah, they were also kind of smurf-like.

Sort of.

It's sad Cookie Monster had to lose his life for Gervonta Davis' shorts #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/pl1ma0dPJ0 — Crystal Marie Denha (@IamCrystalMarie) August 27, 2017

The Sun added that Davis “lost his IBF Super Featherweight title before he had even entered the ring after missing weight yesterday.”

UK Telegraph was pretty flummoxed too. The news site noted of the bizarre spectacle: “Davis removed his hat once in the ring but kept the frilly shoulder pads which call to mind an episode of Dynasty rather than an elite boxing event.”

“His latest bout with Fonseca was part of the Mayweather vs McGregor undercard, which also saw Badou Jack comfortably see off Nathan Cleverly to claim the WBA light-heavyweight title,” Telegraph noted of Davis.

Looking forward to watching the cookie monster fighting tonight Gervonta Davis Franscisco Fonseca pic.twitter.com/8srGj8a60y — John Henry Longson🌐 (@Johnlongson) August 27, 2017

On Twitter, people had a field day. Here are some of the responses:

Fun fact: 47 Furby's were slain in the making of Gervonta Davis's shorts…#MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/dQuKXSuJz7 — we are legion (@seahawks12thfan) August 27, 2017

Has Gervonta Davis skinned the cookie monster for those shorts? 😲 #MayweathervMcgregor #FashionStatement — Helen Smith (@aganakteo) August 27, 2017

wardrobe: whatchu want? davis: make me look like cookie monster and papa smurf had a baby wardrobe: say no more#McGregorMayweather pic.twitter.com/0GBtNXCLLb — Summer Marie (@thesummermarie) August 27, 2017

#MayweathervMcgregor Davis needs to get his ass kicked simply for his stupid Smurf hat — Greg Goetz (@search9286) August 27, 2017

Why is Davis trying to look like a fluffy smurf? #McGregorVsMayweather — brendan (@brendankeats) August 27, 2017

The smurf fur slowing davis down. — PeteNasty (@boxing91) August 27, 2017

Gervonta Davis killed a Smurf to make his hat. Where's PETA? #MayweatherMcGregor — 🗽 (@ATXChristina) August 27, 2017

Is it just me or does Davis look like a smurf? Have you seen this dudes shorts??? — Parker Talman (@notshortman) August 27, 2017

Some of the more memorable responses aren’t fit to print.

You can read more about the Baltimore-born Davis below. He has credited boxing since age 7 as keeping him from the streets during a difficult childhood. As an amateur, he won two National Junior Olympics gold medals, three National Silver Gloves Championships and the 2012 National Golden Gloves championship. As a professional, he’s been just as dominant. Leading up to Saturday’s fight against Francisco Fonseca, “Tank” is 18-0-0 with 17 knockouts. He won the IBF World Junior Lightweight title with a seventh-round TKO of Jose Pedraza in January 2017 and easily defended against Liam Walsh in May.