Gervonta Davis’ Furry Blue ‘Smurf’ Hat & Trunks: Photos & Video

He wore…. what?
When people weren’t waiting for the Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight to start and complaining about Pay Per View outages, they were laughing about Gervonta Davis’ blue smurf hat. Or whatever it was. Cookie Monster hat? Opinions differed. What do you think it was? Put your guesses in the comment thread.
However, most people agreed. It was a little weird. Some people thought it looked like a dead smurf.
Here’s a video:
British newspapers took note. Reported the Sun, “GERVONTA DAVIS stunned the world tonight as he came out dressed like a SMURF on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather’s mega-fight against Conor McGregor.” Well, stunned the world might be a bit hyperbolic.
His trunks drew attention too.
Yeah, they were also kind of smurf-like.
Sort of.
The Sun added that Davis “lost his IBF Super Featherweight title before he had even entered the ring after missing weight yesterday.”
UK Telegraph was pretty flummoxed too. The news site noted of the bizarre spectacle: “Davis removed his hat once in the ring but kept the frilly shoulder pads which call to mind an episode of Dynasty rather than an elite boxing event.”
“His latest bout with Fonseca was part of the Mayweather vs McGregor undercard, which also saw Badou Jack comfortably see off Nathan Cleverly to claim the WBA light-heavyweight title,” Telegraph noted of Davis.
On Twitter, people had a field day. Here are some of the responses:
Some of the more memorable responses aren’t fit to print.
You can read more about the Baltimore-born Davis below. He has credited boxing since age 7 as keeping him from the streets during a difficult childhood. As an amateur, he won two National Junior Olympics gold medals, three National Silver Gloves Championships and the 2012 National Golden Gloves championship. As a professional, he’s been just as dominant. Leading up to Saturday’s fight against Francisco Fonseca, “Tank” is 18-0-0 with 17 knockouts. He won the IBF World Junior Lightweight title with a seventh-round TKO of Jose Pedraza in January 2017 and easily defended against Liam Walsh in May.
