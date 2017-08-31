Kyrie Irving Celtics Jerseys, Shirts, Gear & Apparel 2017

The deal is finally done. Kyrie Irving is officially a member of the Boston Celtics.

After agreeing to acquire the All-Star point guard from the Cleveland Cavaliers on August 25, the trade was completed late Wednesday night, August 30.

And online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge has the latest Irving gear, including his newest No. 11 jerseys and T-shirts.

Browse all the Kyrie Irving gear at Fanatics here.

Not only do the sites carry Irvings’s latest apparel, but also have thousands of other Celtics items for men, women and children, including shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, hoodies, and collectible memorabilia. And all of the merchandise on Fanatics and FansEdge are officially licensed.

Here are some of the most popular Mayweather vs. McGregor items available right now:

1. Buy Kyrie Irving Celtics Gear & Apparel

The newest Boston Celtic has quite the resume. At just 25 years old, Kyrie Irving is an NBA Champion, 4-time NBA All-Star, and was the 2012 NBA Rookie of the Year. And now he’s bringing his talents to Boston. Pick up a brand new No. 11 Irving jersey or shirt at the Celtics prepare for 2017 training camp, which begins in just about a month.

2. Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics adidas Replica Jersey

Show your support for the newest Boston point guard with the Kyrie Irving Celtics Adidas Replica Jersey in home court white color.

Made of 100 percent polyester, the jersey features Irving’s name and No. 11 in screen print graphics as well as embroidered NBA and Adidas logos. Other highlights of the dazzle and mesh jersey include a jock tag, rib knit collar, and back neck taping to avoid itch on the back neck.

Price: $69.99

3. Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Fanatics Branded Backer Name & Number Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Be ready for the season and the new-look Boston starting 5 with the Kyrie Irving Celtics Backer Name & Number Long Sleeve T-Shirt by Fanatics Branded.

The long sleeve black T is made of 100 percent cotton. It features Irving’s name and No. 11 on the back and the the Celtics logo on the front in screen print graphics.

Price: $31.99

4. Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Fanatics Branded Round About Name & Number T-Shirt

Get behind your Celtics for the 2017 season with the Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Fanatics Branded Round About Name & Number T-Shirt.

The kelly green short sleeve T is made of 100 percent cotton. It’s got the shamrock Celtics logo on the front and Irving’s name and No. 11 in screen print graphics on the back.

Price: $27.99