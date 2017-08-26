Mayweather McGregor Memes: Funniest Jokes About ‘The Money Fight’

Getty

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will meet in the ring tonight for one of the biggest boxing matches the world has ever seen. For years, these two fighters have been throwing verbal jabs each other’s way, and now they finally get to let it all out to see who the real champion is.

Although McGregor is known primarily for his mixed martial arts fights in the UFC, he agreed to meet Mayweather in the ring for a boxing match. Mayweather, of course, is a legendary, undefeated boxer with 49 wins to his name.

Both fighters are known for not only their fighting but for their respective abilities to talk smack leading up to each showdown, so it’s only natural that the verbal sparring leading up to the biggest fight of all time is among the most amusing exchanges of trash talk the world has ever seen.

McGregor has made fun of Mayweather’s age by posting pictures of his father, Floyd Mayweather Sr. as if they were his upcoming opponent. Mayweather hosted a $10,000 caption contest on Instagram for the best description of a video of McGregor being choked out by Nate Diaz in a UFC fight. And fans of each fighter have chipped in their own contributions to the war of words, making it known which side they’re on in The Money Fight.

See some of the more memorable memes below.

THE FIGHT IS ON. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Man, much respect to Floyd Senior still getting a few rounds in at the gym. I hope I can still train at that age. Respect. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

CAPTION THIS! Best caption wins $10,000.00. The winner will be announced on Monday, Dec 19. Stay tuned ! #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:51pm PST

Call me C.J Watson! www.macmojiapp.com A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Before you ask for $25 million, be worth more than $25 million. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5 million not $25 million. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:00am PST

I am going to break his face A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:44am PST

Me: Floyd vs Mcgregor is stupid and anyone who watches is stupid Also me on Aug 26: pic.twitter.com/5pGmUdUQc4 — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) June 14, 2017