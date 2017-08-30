Top 10 Best Golf Shirts: Men’s Long Sleeve for Cool Weather

Believe it or not, summer is almost over and the cooler temperatures will be here soon enough. But just because autumn is approaching doesn’t mean golf season has to end. All you need to get some new gear that will keep you warmer, like long sleeve polos and shirts.

Golf clothing has come a long way in a short time. New technology such as moisture-wicking and stretch fabrics are staples in most golf shirts today. Quick-drying shirts will keep you sweat-free and cool on the course, while the spandex stretch materials will enable you to get a full range of motion and flexibility on all your golf shots. Many shirts, including some listed below, also offer UV protection from the sun’s harmful rays. All of these are designed to help you stay comfortable and, in turn, more consistent on the course.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of trousers or shorts, check out our post on the best men’s golf pants for style and comfort, and our article on the best golf shorts for men.

But keep reading below to see some of the most popular and effective men’s long sleeve golf shirts for cooler weather available right now.

1. Adidas Golf Men’s Climacool UPF Long Sleeve Polo

Whether it’s 85 degrees or 55 degrees, there’s a good chance you’ll be breaking a sweat on the golf course. But thanks to the Adidas Golf Men’s Climacool UPF Long Sleeve Polo, you’ll be able to combat that. The Climacool fabric wicks moisture and sweat away from the body quickly to keep you dry and comfortable. And the zonal cooling theory strategically places mesh ventilation to ensure maximum breathability and flexibility. The shirt, which is made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent elastane, also features UPF 50+ sun protection. Other highlights include a woven collar, a four button placket, and the shirt is available in 5 different colors.

Price: From $52.00; price varies depending on price and availability

Pros:

Climacool fabric wicks away moisture quickly to keep you dry

UPF 50+ sun protection

Highly breathable mesh ventilation

Cons:

Some might find the arm length too long

Some might find Adidas fit too tight

2. Under Armour Men’s Playoff Long Sleeve Polo

Under Armour’s Playoff Long Sleeve Polo is another high-performance shirt from one of the top apparel producers in sports. Made of 100 percent other fibers, it features everything you need for a comfortable round of golf. It has UA’s Moisture Transport System, which wicks away moisture and sweat to keep you dry. The Playoff Polo is also highlighted by a four-way stretch fabrication which allows you to get maximum mobility and flexibility on every shot. With 30+ UPF sun protection, the shirt’s fabric will not pill, ensuring long-lasting durability.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Moisture Transport System for fast drying

4-way stretch fabric for greater mobility

Available in 14 different colors

Cons:

Price

Some might find the Performance Fit a little tight

3. Nike Golf Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Micro Pique Polo

Stylish and functional for both on- and off-course use, the Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Micro Pique Polo by Nike Golf is made 100 percent polyester Dri-Fit fabric for ultimate performance. The Dri-Fit wicks away sweat and other moisture quickly to keep you and dry, cool, and comfortable and the stretch fabric will make you get the mobility and extension you need for consistent golf shots. The Dri-Fit Micro Pique Polo also has a tagless, flat-knit collar and cuffs.

Price: Shown size Large at $64.79; price varies depending on size and availability

Pros:

Dri-Fit technology to wick away sweat quickly

Stretch fabric for extreme flexibility

Tagless collar for extra comfort

Cons:

Available in only 3 colors

Some users felt the shirt didn’t run to size — either too big or small

4. Callaway Men’s Long Sleeve French Terry Heathered Solid Polo

Callaway uses some of its most innovative technology to bring you the high-performance French Terry Heathered Solid Polo. Made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex, the shirt features Callaway Opti technologies. OptiDri wicks away sweat quickly to keep you dry. OptiStretch has interwoven layers of spandex so you can get full range of motion on every shot. OptiShield has sun protection of UPF 50+. And the OptiSoft fabric ensures extra comfort. Other highlights include a self collar, three button placket, and the Callaway logo on the left sleeve. The shirt is machine washable on cold and it’s recommended to tumble dry.

Price: From $50.25; prices vary up to $70.00

Pros:

Has sun protection of UPF 50+

Made of moisture-wicking fabric

Spandex fabric allows for full range of motion

Cons:

On the pricey side

Some might find the fit tighter in the shoulders

5. PGA Tour Men’s Golf Performance Long Sleeve Ventilated Polo Shirt

The Performance Long Sleeve Ventilated Polo Shirt from PGA Tour is designed to do just that — give you an edge on the course. Made of 100 percent polyester, the polo is constructed to keep you comfortable and flexible, which will help your game be more consistent. Some of the highlights include air flux, which provides extra ventilation to keep you cool; the moisture wicking fabric will keep you dry; and the motion flux technology enables you to have extra flexibility on every swing. The shirt, which is also machine washable, is available in 8 different colors.

Price: From $59.00; prices vary depending on color, availability, and seller

Moisture absorbing material to keep you dry and cool

Ventilation for extra breathability and comfort

Available in 8 different colors

Cons:

Sizes only run small through large

Only available in darker colors

6. Coolibar UPF 50+ Men’s Golf Pullover – Sun Protective

Coolibar’s Men’s Golf Pullover provides a stylish look while keeping you protected from the sun’s harmful rays. Offering excellent UV protection (UPF 50+), the quarter-zip, athletic-fit pullover is made of a polyester/spandex blend. That fabric is moisture-wicking, and pulls sweat away from your body quickly to keep you dry. Other features include a drop tail hem for extra coverage if you go untucked, a back zip pocket on the side hem, a stand collar, and flat lock seams. Also, Coolibar’s pullover is machine washable.

Price: $85.00

Pros:

UPF 50+ sun protection

Made of lightweight, breathable quick-drying material

Back zip pocket at side seam

Cons:

Price

Available in only 2 colors

7. Puma Golf 2017 Men’s Tailored Longsleeve Polo

Puma is very well-known for their high-performance golf gear and the 2017 Tailored Longsleeve Polo fits that bill. Designed with a tailored fit with a leaner cut in the chest and shoulders, the shirt is made of a stretch material (62 percent polyester/38 percent cotton) to give you a full range of motion on every shot. Another highlight is Puma’s original Dry Cell technology, which accelerates the process of wicking away sweat and moisture from your body to keep you dry and comfortable on the course.

Price: From $49.99

Pros:

Dry Cell technology pulls sweat away from your body

Athletic cut fit

New for 2017

Cons:

Available in only 2 colors

Some might find the tailored fit a little restricting

8. Under Armour Men’s Golf ColdGear Mock

Breaking from what we’ve looked at above, the ColdGear Mock from Under Armour definitely brings a sleek, stylish look in a high-performance design. The 100 percent polyester shirt is a fitted cut, so it’s close to your skin, but not as tight as the compression cut. Made of a dual-layer fabric, you’ll stay warm on those colder autumn mornings without the bulky feel. The four-way stretch material offers great flexibility and the Moisture Transport System wicks sweat away quickly to keep you dry. Another nice touch is the UA Golf logo on forearm.

Price: From $18.71 to $49.99

Pros:

Dual-layer fabric for colder temperatures

4-way stretch material for maximum mobility

Sleek, stylish look

Cons:

Some might find the fitted cut to tight

Not for the golfer who prefers a collared shirt

9. Ashworth 2017 Men’s Matte Interlock Long Sleeve Solid Golf Shirt

Ashworth has been in the golf apparel business since 1987 and has since been acquired by powerhouses TaylorMade-Adidas (in 2008). The Matte Interlock Long Sleeve Solid Golf Shirt is made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex so it will give you extra mobility and flexibility needed for consistent golf shots. It also features quick drying fabric which will wick sweat and other moisture away from your body to keep you dry and comfortable. Other features include a self-collar, self-cuff, and 2 button placket.

Price: From $29.99

Pros:

Moisture wicking technology

Stretch fabric for excellent mobility

Price

Cons:

Doesn’t have UV protection

Only available in 3 colors

10. Nike Victory Long Sleeve Polo

Nike’s second entry on this list is one of their most popular and highest-rated golf shirts for cooler temperatures — the Victory Long Sleeve Polo. Featuring Nike’s innovative Dri-Fit technology, you’ll be staying cool and dry as the fabric wicks moisture and sweat away from your body quickly. The standard fit and double-knit fabric ensures a comfortable, soft feel which will help you stay relaxed and consistent with your shots on the course. Other highlights include an embroidered Nike logo, a three-button placket, and ribbed collar and cuffs.

Price: From $40.00

Pros:

Dri-Fit technology to keep you dry

Double-knit fabric for extra comfort

Available in 8 different colors

Cons:

Some users felt the color received was not was displayed

Some users felt the fit isn’t true to size (both small and large)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.