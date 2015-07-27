Top 10 Best Golf Drivers for Distance & Accuracy in 2018

Are you sick of chipping out from behind trees and hitting your tee shot onto the wrong fairway? Your driver is generally the first club to make contact with the ball in a round of golf and is usually the only club in your bag (next to your putter) that you use on every hole except during par threes. With the right driver, it is a guarantee that any golfer will shave strokes off their game.

In order to have a consistent golf game, you need a driver that you’re not scared to take out of the bag and that will get you into a groove as soon as you tee off on the first hole. This year, the top golf brand have put out new technology that molds perfectly to each individual to increase distance and accuracy on every hole to give you a chance at that par.

Check out the top drivers on the market, courtesy of the best names in golf: Titleist, Taylormade, Callaway, Ping and Cobra. Our list includes the both the new and used prices from Amazon.com, so you can see the price difference between pre-owned gear and brand new items. And browse a wider selection of golf drivers in this list doesn’t have what you’re looking for.

1. Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 Double Black Diamond

The Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 Black Diamond is a specimen. Anything on this club can be adjusted to your swing, whether you have a hook or slice along with an adjustable weight to change up how much spin you’re putting on the ball. The nice thing about the Big Bertha line is they can all be adjusted completely by themselves, so if the spin is correct and the loft isn’t right for you, you could easily adjust just that without changing both. The Callaway Big Berthas are all simple to adjust and extremely light.

Price: $341.40 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

The adjustments are simple to use.

It can be adjusted to any problems in the swing.

It is light and easy to swing.

Cons:

A $100 trade-in offer for last year’s Big Bertha expired in December.

It focuses more on accuracy than distance.

2. Callaway Golf 2017 Men’s Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero Driver

Callaway has once again inserted its ground-breaking technology to make a club guaranteed to add distance and accuracy on each shot. The 2017 Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero Driver features Callaway’s unique Jailbreak Technology, which alters how the head and face react at impact resulting more speed across a wider part of the face for maximum distance. Then there’s the Speed Step Technology, which improves airflow in the head to promote more swing speed and distance. And with two interchangeable weights (2 grams and 12 grams) in the club head to control the spin and trajectory. With a large club head to promote distance and accuracy, and four high-performance shafts to choose from, you can expect another top-flight club from Callaway.

Price: $499.00

Pros:

Four shaft options available.

Jailbreak Technology increases speed across club face for extra distance.

Speed Step Technology for faster head speeds.

Two interchangeable weight for spin and trajectory control.

Cons:

On the pricey side.

Designed mostly for the more advanced player.

3. Titleist 915 D2/D3

Titleist has been the face of golf for over 80 years thanks to its consistency and high quality products. From the aesthetics of the club to the 16-way adjustable hosel, the 915 series is at its highest level ever, making it the best of the best. Titleist installed a channel in the sole that was designed to aid the face flex at impact, which in turn gives the ball a much higher speed and less spin.

The crown and face are expertly narrowed to save weight and give you both the distance and the forgiveness needed when you don’t hit the ball square on the club face.

The D2 and D3 are both incredibly made clubs, but designed for different players.

Another option is the 915 D3 driver which Workable and forgiving, the 915D3 driver delivers distance with trajectory control. The 440cc deep face pear profile provides confidence to manage your trajectory. 915D3 produces a lower flight and less spin versus D2.

For players looking for more accuracy, the 915 D2 is the club for you. If you are looking to add some yards to your drives, the 915 D3 has low spin and high launch allowing you to hit your max distance.

Price for Each: $449

Pros:

Both have a great feel on contact.

Titleist is the most reliable club on the market.

The D2 and D3 both give you max distance and accuracy.

Cons:

The adjustability doesn’t include user-controlled weight movement.

You are paying for what you are getting for, and that means a lot.

4. TaylorMade R15

Taylormade is known as the king of drivers ever since they invented the adjustable driver over ten years ago. The R15 features a 12-setting hosel (area where the club head meets the shaft) and two sliding weights in the sole in order for balance. The sliding weights also cater towards a decrease in spin for a low-forward center of gravity.

Taylormade created the R15 with the vision of increasing the launch angle and cutting down on spin for a straighter drive. In doing so, they put 75 percent of the mass in the front of the club head. This gives you more control and distance even on the shots you mis-hit, especially on the lower part of the club face. This club is for anyone with an inconsistent swing on their drive because of its high forgiveness factor.

Price:

New R15: $429.99

Used R15: $409.99

Pros:

It it the most forgiving club on the market.

It has a great feel and sound.

Distance isn’t replaced by accuracy.

Cons:

It has 1,836 possible configurations, which can get complicated and confusing.

It is one of the most expensive clubs on the market.

5. Callaway XR Pro

The Callaway XR Pro was designed by expert engineers to create a perfectly aerodynamic club by reducing drag with the shape of the top of the club. This feature aids in increasing swing speed for greeter distance. The XR Pro is light, similar to all of Callaway’s drivers and flexible to give you lots of compression on contact.

Price: $234.97 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

It is light and flexible.

The aerodynamics reduce drag for top club head speed and max distance.

Cons:

The flexibility doesn’t necessarily produce more distance for all golfers.

When there is faster head speed, sometimes there is less control and accuracy.

6. Cobra Fly-Z+

Cobra is known for the quirky sound it makes when the club head makes contact with the golf ball. Some love it and some hate it, but there is no doubt that Cobra drivers are well designed clubs.

The company recently created the Cobra Fly Z+ which gives the user the option of adjusting where the center of gravity on the club should be. Lucky for us, they decided it was the golfer’s individual choice and gave them the power to change it depending on the swing.

If you’re looking for more carry distance and less spin you have the option to adult the club head at 8 different loft settings marked as numbers to make adjustments on the club less complicated than on others.

Price: $399.00

Pros:

The adjustable settings are user friendly.

You can control the spin and loft based on your swing for accuracy and specific conditions.

The highest loft is 11.5 when many need 12 or higher.

The club head sounds and feels a little hollow to some.

7. Cobra Golf Max Offset Driver

The Cobra Max Offset Driver will undoubtedly make the game easier for higher handicappers, but the club can work for anyone. Featuring an offset design you’ll be able to get that club head to square up more easily on impact, something many of us need. The “Speed Channel” technology was designed to increase ball speeds across the face, which, in turn, will lead to more distance, accuracy, and forgiveness. And it is also highlighted by back center of gravity zone weighting. That re-positions the weight to the lower back of the club head resulting in forgiveness on miss-hits and the always-welcomed extra yardage off the tee. Overall, you’ll find the Cobra Max Offset Driver is easy to get lift, distance and accuracy, especially for newer golfers who need the extra large sweet spots.

Price: $192.36

Pros:

The large club face gives has maximum forgiveness and easy launch.

“Speed Channel” technology allows for greater ball speeds.

Lower priced.

Cons:

The sole weight can’t be adjusted by the golfer.

Some people need a higher trajectory and less roll.

8. TaylorMade Men’s M1 460cc Driver

TaylorMade’s M1 Driver is a popular one with the PGA Tour pros, but it was designed so that players of all skill levels will have success with it. What you’ll find is extra distance, accuracy and forgiveness and that’s thanks to the multiple settings you can use. The front track has multiple draw, neutral, and fade settings, while the back track has multiple settings to adjust to a low, medium, high launch as well as settings for spin control. With four options each for shaft material, shaft flex and loft degree, you have plenty of combinations to find your perfect driver.

Price: $399.00

Pros:

It allows you to adjust any of its five lofts in neutral, closed or open.

Multiple draw, neutral, fade, launch, and spin settings.

It is forgiving.

Cons:

Some users found it a little time consuming to get used to.

The stiffness of the club head doesn’t work for everyone.

9. Callaway Big Bertha V Series

The Big Bertha V Series is the third Callaway driver on this list. While allowing golfers to swing the club faster due to its lightweight feel, it gives the player max distance and whip.

This Big Bertha driver weighs 20 to 25 grams less than the other Big Bertha drivers and is designed to give the club less drag with its sleek design.

Price: $249.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

The lightest of the Callaway drivers for faster swing speed and max distance.

Cons:

There are lighter drivers out there.

Faster swing speed means less control/accuracy for regular players.

10. Cobra Fly-Z

The Cobra Z is far from the little brother of the Cobra Z+. Its large face and internal-weight savings give any golfer a ton of forgiveness. The club also has an eight-way adjustable hosel that are selectively thinned similarly to the Titleist 915 series. A lot of the weight is towards the rear of the club head creating ma stability and a higher ball flight for longer distance and accuracy.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

The hosel can be adjusted 8 different ways.

It creates stability and high swing speed.

Cons:

It has goofy stock colors.

The sound and hollow feel are sometimes considered and annoyance.

