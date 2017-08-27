WATCH: Mayweather & McGregor Post-Fight Press Conference

Watch video (above) of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor post-fight press conference.
The fight between Mayweather (50-1) and McGregor, who made his professional boxing debut, ended by TKO in the 10th round. Saturday’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas took place before 14,623 fans.
Mayweather improved his record to 50-0 with 27 knockouts and said after the fight he would return to retirement.
“This was my last fight tonight. For sure,” said Mayweather. “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor you are a hell of a champion.”
With the victory, Mayweather surpassed the hallowed 49-0 mark that great heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano retired with, according to ESPN.
“A win is a win, no matter how you get it,” said Mayweather, who said during the buildup that he would consider it a failure if he didn’t score a knockout. “Rocky Marciano is a legend, and I look forward to going into the Hall of Fame one day.”
McGregor, a 29-year-old southpaw, went after Mayweather hard in the first few rounds, but tired as the fight went on. After the fight, McGregor gave Mayweather his due.
“He’s composed, he’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but, boy, is he composed in there,” McGregor said. “I thought it was close though, and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots. I have to give it to him, that’s what 50 pro fights will do for you.”
McGregor did say he was a bit upset that the fight was stopped when it was.
“I’ve been strangled on live TV and came back,” McGregor said, referring to his submission loss and decision victory over Nate Diaz in the UFC in 2016. “When you’re in here in the squared circle, everything is different. Let the man put me down. That’s fatigue, that’s not damage. Where was the final two rounds? Let me walk back to my corner and compose myself.”
Mayweather threw 320 punches and landed 170. McGregor threw 430 punches and landed 111. At the time the fight was stopped, Mayweather led 89-82, 89-81, and 87-83 on the judges’ scorecards.
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
3 Comments
In an article titled, 110 N.F.L. Brains, in the The New York Times, by authors, Joe Ward, Josh Williams and Sam Manchester, dated July 25th, 2017… and “conveniently blurred”, and copying made “deliberately problematic”!… Neuropathologist Dr. Ann McKee, is reported to have amassed evidence of “chronic traumatic encephalopathy (C.T.E.!… the degenerative disease believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head!)”, afterupon her examination of 202 deceased football players (a broad survey of her findings were published on the preceding Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in the The Journal of the American Medical Association!… the myriad symptoms of which, include memory loss, confusion, depression and dementia!… and can arise years after the “career blows to the head”!)!
.
Of the 202 players examined, 111 of them played in the N.F.L.– and 110 of those were found to have C.T.E.!
.
Simply put!… the term PUBLIC SLAVERY is an apt description for those who support both football, and boxing!… and, underscores the degree of “DEMOANASTROPHOPATHY (i.e., pathic public behavior!)” rampant in America! And!… the one major omission within Dr. McKee’s official report, is the etiology (the causation!) associated with the “PUBLIC BRAIN DAMAGE” tied to the public acceptance of football!… but also– I suggest!– boxing!
.
Lastly, given what sundry of the CRIMINAL BACKERS of these “sports” are capable of (and e.g., the respective team backers and the managers!), I fear for the safety of the political critics of these “industries”!… and!… I wonder what MANMADE TRAGEDY awaits such critics, as a result of their public shaming of the owners and operators of these American pastimes! Either the TRUE MEDICAL COMMUNITY… AND SCIENCE!… wins the “social debate”, or the DEMOANASTROPHOPATHY wins (and in the latter scenario, that includes the owners, players, and the DISEASED PUBLIC!… and, DESPITE THE EVIDENCE– THE FACTS!)!
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!
Correction: Mayweather threw 320 and landed 170, not 320.
Thank you, sir!