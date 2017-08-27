WATCH: Mayweather & McGregor Post-Fight Press Conference

Watch video (above) of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor post-fight press conference.

The fight between Mayweather (50-1) and McGregor, who made his professional boxing debut, ended by TKO in the 10th round. Saturday’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas took place before 14,623 fans.

Mayweather improved his record to 50-0 with 27 knockouts and said after the fight he would return to retirement.

“This was my last fight tonight. For sure,” said Mayweather. “Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor you are a hell of a champion.”

With the victory, Mayweather surpassed the hallowed 49-0 mark that great heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano retired with, according to ESPN.

“A win is a win, no matter how you get it,” said Mayweather, who said during the buildup that he would consider it a failure if he didn’t score a knockout. “Rocky Marciano is a legend, and I look forward to going into the Hall of Fame one day.”

McGregor, a 29-year-old southpaw, went after Mayweather hard in the first few rounds, but tired as the fight went on. After the fight, McGregor gave Mayweather his due.

“He’s composed, he’s not that fast, he’s not that powerful, but, boy, is he composed in there,” McGregor said. “I thought it was close though, and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots. I have to give it to him, that’s what 50 pro fights will do for you.”

McGregor did say he was a bit upset that the fight was stopped when it was.

“I’ve been strangled on live TV and came back,” McGregor said, referring to his submission loss and decision victory over Nate Diaz in the UFC in 2016. “When you’re in here in the squared circle, everything is different. Let the man put me down. That’s fatigue, that’s not damage. Where was the final two rounds? Let me walk back to my corner and compose myself.”

Mayweather threw 320 punches and landed 170. McGregor threw 430 punches and landed 111. At the time the fight was stopped, Mayweather led 89-82, 89-81, and 87-83 on the judges’ scorecards.