2017 Presidents Cup: International Team Players

Getty

With the completion of the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship, the players for both the U.S. and International team’s players have been set for the 2017 Presidents Cup. The 2017 Presidents Cup will be played at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, from September 28 to October 1.

The International Team is made up of the top 10 international players (excluding those eligible for the European Ryder Cup Team) from the Official World Golf Ranking as of September 4, 2017. In addition, two captain’s picks will be named on September 6, 2017.



2017 Presidents Cup International Team:

1. Hideki Matsuyama2. Jason Day3. Adam Scott4. Louis Oosthuizen5. Charl Schwartzel6. Marc Leishman7. Branden Grace8. Jhonattan Vegas9. Kim Si-woo10. Adam Hadwin

Nick Price will be the team’s captain, and Ernie Els, Tony Johnstone, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir will be captain’s assistants.

The first two days of this year’s tournament consist of five matches of fourball and five matches of foursomes. The third day consists of four matches of fourball and four matches of foursomes. Team USA will decide the order on the first three days, since they are the host team. On the fourth and final day, twelve single matches will be played. Thirty matches will be played in all.

2015’s Presidents Cup was won by the United States Team 15.5 – 14.5. The 2015 Presidents Cup was the 11th Presidents Cup and was played at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. The United States have won six-consecutive Presidents Cups.

The 2015 International team featured Day, Oosthuizen, Scott, Matsuyama, Grace, Schwartzel, Anirban Lahiri, Thongchai Jaidee, Danny Lee, Steve Bowditch and Bae Sang-moon.