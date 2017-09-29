‘A Football Life: John Madden’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Getty

NFL Network’s “A Football Life” returns Friday night with a profile of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and eccentric broadcaster John Madden.

The premiere will air Friday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

Fubo TV

Sling TV

PlayStation Vue

You can sign up for a free trial and watch the show via any of the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

NFL Network is included in Fubo TV‘s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is usually $34.99 per month but is being offered for $19.99 for the first two months.

Not only does that make this the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network, but Fubo TV has DVR included and features a mostly sports-based channel package, including NBA TV, Fox Sports 1, CBS Sports Network, beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network and Big Ten Network.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NFL Network on your computer. You can also watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

The NFL Network is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which costs just $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue”:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” will give you access to NFL Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” bundle is $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a tablet or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

NFL Network is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Core” package, which costs $44.99 per month.

Here’s a rundown:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, with “Core” and above all including the NFL Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Core” package costs $44.99 per month, while there are other options with NFL Network at $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices