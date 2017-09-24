Will Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Kneel During the National Anthem?

Getty

Will the Green Bay Packers stand during the National Anthem or will some players “take a knee?” Will the team follow the suit of the Pittsburgh Steelers and not come out of the locker room at all? Will Aaron Rodgers take a knee?

That was not clear late in the morning of September 24, but Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram of players kneeling with the caption “#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love.” Some people are interpreting Rodgers’ Instagram comments as a hint that he might kneel during the anthem, although he could just be offering support for other players, and the photo he posted did not show players kneeling during a protest but rather just during a break on the field. Still, the point he was making seemed pretty clear.

Furthermore, Packers CEO and President Mark Murphy did release a statement the day before that was sharply critical of the president.

Here’s the Rodgers’ post getting the attention:

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Rodgers also posted that he was giving away tickets at a location on a street named for the man who wrote the Bill of Rights.

#rodgerstickethunt In GB we have a street named after the man who wrote the Bill Of Rights. On that street you will find these tickets. Hint: if you're near an organization that has two solid mandates, you are close. #gameday #packers # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

He wrote, “Rodgerstickethunt In GB we have a street named after the man who wrote the Bill Of Rights. On that street you will find these tickets. Hint: if you’re near an organization that has two solid mandates, you are close. #gameday #packers #.”

Rodgers also shared that post on Twitter.

#rodgerstickethunt

In GB we have a street named after the man who wrote the Bill Of Rights. On… https://t.co/HdfqXXPl5o — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) September 24, 2017

Meanwhile, the day before, Mark Murphy sharply criticized Donald Trump.

“It’s unfortunate that the President decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL,” Murphy’s statement read. “We strongly believe that players are leaders in our communities and positive influences. They have achieved their positions through tremendous work and dedication and should be celebrated for their success and positive impact. We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good. As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely.”

In August, though, USA Today reported that coach Mike McCarthy emphasized the importance of the National Anthem to players. For years, he has shown players a PowerPoint on why the National Anthem matters, the newspaper reported, adding, “They learn about its connection with sports, why it has been played before kickoffs and tip-offs and first pitches and puck drops since World War II.” Some Packers players said in that article that they would not sit for the anthem. For example, Martellus Bennett, whose brother Michael remained sitting during the National Anthem, said in August that he wouldn’t sit for it. Defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois said at that time that it would be a waste of time to protest the National Anthem. It’s not clear whether Trump’s recent comments have caused any change of heart among members of the Green Bay Packers.

Fans were curious what would happen.

Everyone is talking about #TakeTheKnee , news says @steelers aren't even coming out on field for National Anthem. Wondering about @packers ? — OfficiallyPatty (@OfficiallyPatty) September 24, 2017

On Twitter, the Packers were receiving some pressure to stand for the National Anthem.

Stand for the national anthem or don't live in this country. Respect the countries rules and honor those to protect it. It's that simple. — GPR (@GoatPackReport) September 24, 2017

I am only one. I will not watch any NFL game in which the players kneel for the National Anthem. Packers fan since 1964. #NFL — Neil Mitchell (@southernfreedom) September 24, 2017

@packers I truly hope all the players honor the National Anthem. Because of other teams, I will not be watching today 👎 #1st #20years+ — Zachariah D. Lloyd (@zlloyd23) September 24, 2017

@packers In light of Mark Murphy's stand on kneeling during the National Anthem, I will no longer patronize GB or it's sponsors. #NFLBoycott — M4D (@M4Defense) September 24, 2017

Praying my Packers don’t let me down today when the “national” anthem comes on… — #blackgirlmagic. (@jstMOVEforward_) September 24, 2017

I think I'm really conflicted about the national anthem thing because I put Packers ahead of country 10 times out of 10. #GoPackGo — Mitchellson (@BoydRamos) September 24, 2017

Owners have taken a different response to the president’s comments. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told CBS that the Steelers won’t come out of the locker room for the National Anthem at all.

Mike Tomlin just told me @NFLonCBS #Steelers will NOT be participating in the #NationalAnthem today in CHI. Staying in the locker room. — Jamie Erdahl (@JamieErdahl) September 24, 2017

Trump ignited the war of words with the NFL on Friday, calling players who don’t stand for the National Anthem a “son of a b-tch.” He continued raising the issue on Twitter over the weekend. On Sunday, Trump again called for NFL owners to fire or suspend players who don’t stand for the Anthem. However, multiple owners have since defended their players’ right to protest, and the hashtag #takeaknee trended on Twitter.

JUST IN: #Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says his players will stay in the locker room for national anthem vs. #Bears (via @JamieErdahl). pic.twitter.com/R1pBU21H3J — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) September 24, 2017

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette on Saturday saying, “I believe the commissioner made an appropriate statement and I have nothing to add at this time.” Commissioner Roger Goodell had called Trump’s comments divisive, saying, “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Specifically, Trump said on Friday, according to New York Upstate, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s FIRED!’ You know, some owner is gonna do that. He’s gonna say, ‘That guy disrespects our flag; he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it. They don’t know it. They’re friends of mine, many of them. They don’t know it. They’ll be the most popular person, for a week. They’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Read about other owners’ comments on the Trump controversy here: