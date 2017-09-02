Alabama vs. Florida State Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

It is not often you get No. 1 versus No. 3, but that’s what college football fans get to start the season. Alabama takes on Florida State in Atlanta’s shiny new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to OddsShark, Alabama is favored by seven points in the matchup. The over-under is set at 49.5 points. Over 70 percent of the betting public is siding with the Noles against the spread.

The OddsShark computer is not buying the hype. The computer projects a 39.3-29.7 Crimson Tide victory. The computer is taking Alabama to cover the spread and the total to go over.

Nick Saban has a history of destroying his opponents in these neutral site openers. There is one key difference this year. The team Alabama is facing is much better than their opponents in past years. While teams like West Virginia, Virginia Tech and USC all have name recognition, none of these squads were title contenders.

Florida State enters the season as the favorite to win the ACC. For the Seminoles, all things start with quarterback Deondre Francois. With a year under his belt, the bright lights of this game will not be new for Francois. He also has a bevy receivers to throw to including Auden Tate.

Keep an eye on freshman running back Cam Akers who has a good chance of stepping into Dalvin Cook’s old role. Josh Sweat and Derrick Nnadi lead a talented Seminoles defensive front.

Jalen Hurts returns at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, but it is Alabama’s defense that gives them a slight edge in this contest. While Heavy likes Florida State to cover the spread, look for Saban’s crew to pull out a narrow victory.

Heavy’s Pick: Alabama 27 Florida State 24. Florida State Covers +7 Point Spread. Over on the Point Total.