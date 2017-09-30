Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream Guide, Time & Channel

Getty

After last week’s absolute thrashing of Vanderbilt, No. 1 Alabama looks to continue its run of dominance when it takes on Ole Miss Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Rebels have actually won the last two head-to-head matchups, but they still face a huge uphill battle against a team that has looked unstoppable thus far.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Sling TV: “Sling Orange” package

PlayStation Vue: “Access” package

Every one of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of each service and how to start watching immediately:

DirecTV Now

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month. Here’s a rundown:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in to WatchESPN app with DirecTV Now credentials

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching ESPN on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle at $20 per month. Here’s a rundown:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; Can sign in to WatchESPN app with Sling credentials

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to ESPN to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

PlayStation Vue

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in PlayStation Vue’s “Access” bundle at $39.99. Here’s a rundown:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); Can sign in to WatchESPN app with PS Vue credentials

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within five days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching ESPN on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here