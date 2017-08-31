How to Watch Alabama Football Online Without Cable in 2017

Getty

Looking to watch a live stream of Alabama football games in 2017? There are a handful of different options to watch every game, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

Worth noting before we get into the different options: The Crimson Tide’s games this season will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, SEC Network or CBS. You can click here for their complete schedule.

If you don’t have cable, the games on CBS can be watched via CBS All Access, while the games on the other channels can be watched live via one of the following over-the-top streaming services: Sling TV, DirecTV Now or PlayStation Vue

The cheapest way to watch every Alabama football game is to pair Sling TV with CBS All Access, but each of the options offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you want to try different services.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch Alabama football:

Games on CBS: CBS All Access

For games that are televised on CBS, you can watch a live stream via CBS All Access for $5.99 per month.

Here’s how to start a free trial and how to start watching your local CBS channel:

1. Click here to go to the CBS All Access website

2. Click on “Try It Free” and then create an account

3. Select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month) and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends (one week for “Limited Commercials” or two days for “Commercial Free”), you will not be charged

4. Return to the CBS All Access website to start watching live CBS. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” bundle at $20 per month, SEC Network is part of the “Sports Extra” add-on for another $5 per month, and ABC games can be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your Sling TV credentials.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” plus the “Sports Extra” add-on and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Orange” includes ESPN and ESPN 2, while the “Sports Extra” add-on includes SEC Network

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is $5 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network, go to the Sling TV website and navigate to the channel you want and start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the ESPN3 broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network: DirecTV Now

ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN 2 and SEC Network are included in DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle at $50 per month, while ABC games can also be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your DirecTV Now credentials.

While it’s more expensive than Sling TV, it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger “cable-like” channel package, included DVR (currently in Beta stage), the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle and how to start a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2, while “Just Right” offers the SEC Network. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Just Right” package costs $50 per month, while there are other options at $35, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network, return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the ESPN3 broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network: PlayStation Vue

ABC (select markets), ESPN, ESPN 2 and SEC Network are included in PlayStation Vue’s “Core” bundle at $44.99, while ABC games can also be watched on ESPN 3 via WatchESPN by signing in with your PS Vue credentials.

Its cheapest package with those channels is more expensive than both Sling TV, and it doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PlayStation Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All options include ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2, while SEC Network is in the “Core” and above packages

4. Enter your payment information. The “Core” package costs $44.99 per month, while there are other options at $39.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. If the game is on ABC (if it’s live in your market), ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network, return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

6. If the game is on ABC but ABC isn’t live in your market, go to the WatchESPN website and sign in with your Sling TV credentials to watch the ESPN3 broadcast. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here