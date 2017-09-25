WATCH: Cesaro Breaks Front Teeth on Ring Post, Gets Stitched up After Match

YouTube

Cesaro had a rough night Sunday at No Mercy, to say the least.

The Swiss Superstar, who lost a tag-team match with Sheamus against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, also lost his two front teeth when he overshot a slingshot and flew face first into the ring post at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Cesaro collided with the post and went to the mat in what appeared to be extreme pain. Or, maybe it was the realization that he just broke his two front teeth. Regardless of the expression, Cesaro immediately clutched at his lip and mouth, showing PPV viewers the extent of his injury.

Still in awe over @WWECesaro enduring this and still delivering a phenomenal performance. Truly a pro's pro. pic.twitter.com/HbIOAhaJKy — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) September 25, 2017

The huge blow to the post caused a good amount of blood to pour from his face for the rest of the match. Despite the nasty injury, Cesaro continued on until the final bell.

Afterward, though, he was greeted by medical personnel the second he walked through the curtains. Doctors worked to stitched up Cesaro’s upper lip, which appeared to have suffered a severe cut and sent the superstar on his way to emergency dental surgery.

Watch a video of the medical procedure following the match and see Cesaro’s nasty injury below:

This isn’t the first time “lost teeth” and Cesaro have been in the same sentence, though. In July at WWE Payback, Cesaro and Sheamus teamed up to take on the Hardy Boyz. Midway through the match, a kick delivered by Sheamus hit Jeff Hardy in the mouth, causing him to lose a tooth.

Cesaro took the gruesome injury in stride, though, tweeting a few light-hearted pictures with Sheamus.

Jerry “The King” Lawler also got in on the act, telling Cesaro that he has a dentist appointment scheduled the next morning.

Hey, @WWECesaro your appointment is at 9am in the morning. https://t.co/JEowUESXu9 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 25, 2017

Thanks for getting me in that quick King! — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) September 25, 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley joined in, too. Of course, Foley suffered his fair share of gruesome injuries over the years, including losing his front teeth.

An INCREDIBLE tag match at #NoMercy. I'm here for you @WWECesaro – front teeth are over-rated anyway! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 25, 2017

And of course, a slew of other wrestlers got in on the action.