DraftKings Week 1 NFL Picks: Top Stacks to Target

With Week 1 of the NFL season here, and daily fantasy sports set to make a few people a whole lot of money on DraftKings, it’s time to lock those lineups in. While we’ve already released our Week 1 optimal lineup for DraftKings, there’s plenty more info to consider while building lineups, and many ways to construct your lineups as well.

Many daily fantasy football players will look to utilize stacking as a way to get an edge in huge guaranteed prize pool (GPP) games. The idea behind stacking is pretty simple, and you’ll use a quarterback with one of their wide receivers or tight ends in most cases. In some instances, you could use a quarterback/running back combo if you think there’ll be a ton of points put on the board.

So, I’m going to jump in and break down some of my favorite stacks for Week 1, beginning with a game that should feature a whole lot of points.

Top Week 1 DraftKings Stacks

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr ($6,700) and WR Michael Crabtree ($6,000)

The Tennessee Titans will be without No. 2 cornerback LeShaun Sims on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders, and I’m betting pretty strongly that they won’t use rookie Adoree’ Jackson on Amari Cooper. This means that Crabtree should be up against Jackson, and an already appealing fantasy situation just got even better. Carr can put up big points and multiple touchdowns, and we shouldn’t be surprised if one or two of them go to his favorite target in Crabtree.

Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota ($6,800) and TE Delanie Walker ($4,300)

Flipping the script to the other side of the ball here, the Titans are up against the struggling pass defense of the Raiders. It’s unknown who will wind up covering Walker, but it could be a bit of rookie fifth-round pick and starting MLB Marquel Lee, a cornerback, or one of their safeties. It seemed that the Raiders had a player capable of potentially covering tight ends in second-round pick Obi Melifonwu, but he was placed on injured reserve this week.

Regardless, look for Mariota and Walker to pick apart this Raiders defense.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ($7,000) and WR Davante Adams ($5,200)

This is likely going to be a low-owned stack, with the Packers facing off against the Seahawks, but I’m not overly scared of that matchup in a game in Lambeau. I previously touched on the success that Rodgers has had against the Seahawks when writing up my optimal lineup, and I won’t shy away from that here. Adams’ price is also too tough to pass up, and with the Seahawks defense possibly locking in on Jordy Nelson, Adams could walk away as a big winner.

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ($6,900) and WR Doug Baldwin ($6,700)

On paper, this matchup is about as golden as it gets. The Packers allowed the second-most passing yards per game last season at 269.3, and we’re all fully aware of how much Wilson loves throwing the ball to Baldwin. When these two are on, they are really on. Over the past two seasons, Baldwin has had three games where he’s scored three touchdowns, so obviously, if we can even get one or two scores then this stack will become a major success.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger ($7,300) and RB Le’Veon Bell ($9,800)

This is one of the rare instances where I’m fine with stacking a quarterback and a running back. Le’Veon Bell is going to catch a ton of passes and the Steelers should score plenty of points as well. Both players have 20-plus fantasy points written all over them, and if we can get a Ben-to-Bell touchdown pass then it’d be pretty much golden.