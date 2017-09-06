READ: Ezekiel Elliott’s 6-Game Suspension Upheld by Arbitrator

Getty

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has been upheld by an arbitrator.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen first reported that Harold Henderson ruled in favor of the NFL in regard to the suspension that Elliott appealed.

While Henderson was set to rule on the appeal, Elliott went before Judge Amos L. Mazzant at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Tuesday. The hearing was in regard to a motion that was filed by the NFLPA for a temporary restraining order to be imposed against the running back’s six-game suspension. The NFL had suspended Elliott on August 11 for six games after an internal investigation into domestic abuse allegations. He appealed it five days later.

According to court documents, an official decision on the restraining order is expected to come by 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

Shortly after filing for an appeal, Elliott and his lawyers filed a petition in federal court to block a ruling against his appeal, accusing the NFL of having a “conspiracy” against him, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported.

On September 4, USA Today‘s A.J. Perez reported that the NFL filed a motion to dismiss the case from district court because they said Elliott didn’t “have the legal standing to challenge in federal court a six-game suspension over domestic assault allegations.”

Even with the latest developments in the case, there’s a chance Elliott could play this season if the temporary restraining order is upheld.

The domestic abuse allegations against Elliott come from a woman who describes herself as his ex-girlfriend. She brought forth photos that show brusied on her knee, arms and neck and accused Elliott abused her for months.

“It finally got out of control to where I was picked up and thrown across the room by my arms. Thrown into walls. Being choked to where I have to gasp for breath. Bruised everywhere, mentally and physically abused,” she said in a caption of the photos.

As told in a press release from the city of Columbus, charges would not be pressed on Elliott for the five alleged incidents.

“This is primarily due to conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges,” the press release said.