Florida Gators First Home Football Game After Hurricane Irma, hosts Tennessee

College football players across the U.S. were affected by recent hurricanes that ravished the South. Saturday afternoon, Florida Gators will host Tennessee Volunteers in Gainesville after Hurricane Irma at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.
Many players, coaches, and fans in this matchup have dealt with this natural disaster, including 14 Tennessee players from Florida, according to ESPN.
ESPN reports Florida has donated 200 tickets to Irma evacuees and shelter employees.
Matchup
Ranked opponents, No. 23 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Florida, look to continue their rich rivalry in the SEC East.
Saturday afternoon should be filled with inspired football in this rivalry game. In addition to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the Gators blew an 18-point lead in the second half to lose 38-28 in Tennessee last season, snapping an 11-game losing streak against Florida.
Tennessee is 2-0 after a double-overtime win over Georgia Tech on the road and home victory vs. Indiana State as running back John Kelly dominated both teams with 208 YDS, 4 TD total.
Florida struggled in its opening game against No. 11 Michigan (L 17-33). The big x-factor in this game, between the hashes, will be Florida’s ability to run the ball.
Florida must also stop Kelly and emerging quarterback Quinten Dormady on defense. Dormady has 143.7 passer rating and 415 YDS, 4 TD in two games.
Representing Florida
