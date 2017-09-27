How Colin Kaepernick Kickstarted Athletic Activism With A Knee

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The lines of football and politics have merged for a quick reaction from NFL players to a string of comments from President Donald Trump. Players, coaches, owners, and staff have rallied together, kneeling and/or locking arms during the National Anthem, to show solidarity and teamwork to the millions of people watching on the same TVs that broadcasted Trump calling NFL players ‘SOBs.’

Who started this particular type of statement?

Colin Kaepernick.

There was Kaepernick, dropped to a knee during the National Anthem. He may not have seen it coming, but those 2016 games were overshadowed by statements made by No. 7 of the 49ers.

As NFL.com reported, Kaepernick said that he was kneeling during the National Anthem for wrongdoings against African Americans and minorities in the United States.

Kaepernick said, “I have to stand up for people that are oppressed. … If they take football away, my endorsements from me, I know that I stood up for what is right.”

Though Kaepernick’s reasons for kneeling may represent some of NFL players decisions during week 3, most players were triggered by Trump’s comments.

Trump’s Attack on Football

President Trump attacked pro football players who don’t stand during the national anthem – and urged team owners to remove those silent protesters from the field at a campaign rally in Huntsville last Friday, according to the NY Post.

He continued, saying that he wishes NFL suits would take a harder stance against players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag to say, `Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Trump's attacks show 'lack of respect for the NFL' https://t.co/R987XJsvm4 pic.twitter.com/WEuoGHzwoc — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 23, 2017

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the NFL: “Players have the right for free speech off the field” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/2TS3liSXiw — CNN (@CNN) September 24, 2017

Week 3 of the NFL season showed solidarity in that players found a way to put everyone’s backgrounds aside to reach a common goal.

Dan Snyder stands with players and some Raiders sit and link arms during the anthem prior to #SNF (via @Redskins, @RAIDERS) pic.twitter.com/Vb2r6vZ9So — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2017

The Steelers remained in the locker room during the National Anthem.

[Credit: AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato] pic.twitter.com/OOydR4JzRp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2017

Former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/6KOZzSJj6q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2017

NFL players around the league took a knee, remained seated or locked arms during today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/FJ5JztLf1E — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017

The Bears, Patriots, Texans, and Lions sidelines during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/Y74ARlguTU — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

Atlanta owner Arthur Blank locking arms with two Falcons pic.twitter.com/RNUlPhHbMq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Whether or not you say Kaepernick or other players were effective in their protests, you’re saying something, and conversation is a start in the right direction.