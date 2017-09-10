LeSean McCoy Injury: Bills RB Leaves Game Holding Wrist

In the middle of the Bills running all over the Jets, Shady McCoy ran off to the sidelines holding his wrist. He was then doubled over on the sidelines, sending fear into the hearts of fantasy owners worldwide.
McCoy is the focal point of the Bills offense, who traded their best wide receiver in Sammy Watkins before the season. The Bills ran the ball more times than any other team last season, and the overwhelming majority of those touches go to McCoy.
It’s not how Shady would want to start his first game of his ninth NFL season. McCoy finished with over 1,600 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns last season, making him one of the league’s most productive rushers.
McCoy was cleared to go back into the game, and stayed on the sidelines with his team.
It was an otherwise splendid afternoon for the Bills, who rolled the Jets for their first victory of the season. For now, they’ll sit alone atop the AFC West.
