Michigan vs. Florida Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Michigan takes on Florida at Jerry’s World in one of the marquee matchups to kick off the college football season. According to OddsShark, the Wolverines are favored by five points, and the over-under is 43.5 points.

The line opened at closer to three, but moved even more towards Michigan after the number of Florida’s suspended players reached double digits. The latest includes lead running back Jordan Scarlett in addition to star receiver Antonio Callaway.

Neither team did particularly well last season against the spread as both had a 6-7 record. According to SB Nation’s Bill Connelly’s S&P+ rankings, the two teams are virtually even with Michigan sitting in 10th and Florida ranked 15th. It is important to note this was with both teams at full strength.

The OddsShark computer likes Michigan to have their way with the short-handed Florida team. The computer projects a 34.8-15.5 Michigan victory. The computer is taking Michigan to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

What’s to like about Michigan? The Wolverines may be young, but have enough experience to have a good season. Rashan Gary appears poised to lead Michigan’s defensive line.

Michigan returns talented quarterback Wilton Speight who will have two new talented freshman receivers to throw to. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black were two of the top receiver recruits in the country.

For Florida, new quarterback Feleipe Franks should offer a boost to the Gators offense. Franks did not play last season, but was one of the top quarterback recruits in 2016. The challenge for Franks is he faces a very good Michigan defense with several of his key weapons suspended.

This game could be a different story if both teams had a full roster, but Florida’s suspensions will be too much to overcome. Look for Michigan to roll in this neutral site opener.

Heavy’s Pick: Michigan 31 Florida 17. Michigan Covers -5 Point Spread. Over on the Point Total.