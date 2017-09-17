NFL Injury Report: Who’s in, Who’s Out?

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard. (Getty)

Week 2 of the NFL season plays host to plenty of injury concerns heading into Sunday afternoon. Who’s in, who’s out? Actives and inactives will be announced around 11:30 A.M. ET. Get the latest here…

Players to Monitor in Games at 1 P.M. ET
QB (MIN) Sam Bradford (knee, questionable)
RB (CHI) Jordan Howard (shoulder, questionable)
WR (CHI) Markus Wheaton (finger, questionable)
TE (ARI) Jermaine Gresham (ribs, questionable)
WR (BAL) Michael Campanaro (ankle, questionable)
RB (CHI) Benny Cunningham (ankle, doubtful)
WR (CHI) Josh Bellamy (ankle, questionable)
TE (PIT) Vance McDonald (back, questionable)
TE (ARI) Troy Niklas (hip, questionable)
WR (IND) Chester Rogers (hamstring, questionable)
(According to ESPN)

Offensive Inactives (Prior to Sunday)
QB (IND) Andrew Luck (labrum)
WR (NE) Danny Amendola (concussion)
WR (ARI) John Brown (quadriceps)
QB (DEN) Paxton Lynch (shoulder)
RB (DEN) Devontae Booker (wrist)
WR (LAC) Mike Williams (back)
WR (NE) Matthew Slater (hamstring)
TE (NYJ) Eric Tomlinson (ankle)
TE (NYJ) Jordan Leggett (knee)
(According to ESPN)

