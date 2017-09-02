NFL Mock Draft 2018: Herbstreit Speaks on Sam Darnold & Josh Rosen

sam darnold, nfl mock draft, top best players,

Sam Darnold is one of the favorites to be the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

For many fans, college football Saturdays are a way to see who the top prospects are for the upcoming NFL Draft. The 2018 NFL Draft kicks off on April 28, but it is never too early to take a look at the top prospects.

Given that 2018 is being dubbed by many as the year of the quarterback, we reached out to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to assess the top quarterbacks. You can click here to read the full interview, but we’ll share some of the highlights of his thoughts on the quarterbacks.

Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen are considered the top NFL quarterback prospects heading into the start of the season. Mason Rudolph and Lamar Jackson could also work themselves into the conversation with a good season.

At this point, Darnold is the player Herbstreit prefers.

“…[Sam Darnold is] more my type of quarterback,” Herbstreit said. “Yeah, he can sit in the pocket and he’s big at 6’4″, 225. But he has some athletic ability where he can move around, and get away from trouble while still making plays. He’s as calm a guy as I have ever seen play this position. He’s a flat-liner emotionally, and has the propensity for making plays. It does not have to work perfect for him to be able to find a way to execute an offense.”

Herbstreit reminded the fans not to count out Rosen just because he has had an inconsistent college career.

“Josh Rosen was the guy that came out of high school and everyone thought, ‘Okay, three years [off to the NFL]. He is brought down from the NFL gods to be an NFL quarterback on Sunday,’” Herbstreit said. “He’s 6’4″ and about 212 pounds. He is what you like to see on Sundays, as far as sitting in the pocket, reading coverages and distributing the football. He can become a very hot name if he starts to play well, and their team starts to win. He could be the name everyone falls in love with just because of his skill set.”

While Allen has the physical tools to be an NFL quarterback, he will likely be more scrutinized than the other signal callers given Wyoming’s level of competition.

“I think Josh Allen is more of a guy you’re going to want to study and examine,” Herbstreit said. “Based on the level of competition, what talent he has physically. Is he the number one quarterback? There are some people right now who say he is going to be the number one pick. Let’s see how these guys all play this year. As you know better than anybody, they get dissected between January and the draft in late April, early May. Their personal workouts, and their work at the Combine, things like that.”

The following is our first look at the entire first round of the 2018 draft. The order is based on the Super Bowl odds courtesy of OddsShark. We also factored in picks that have been traded.

Here’s a look at our latest 2018 NFL mock draft.

2018 NFL Mock Draft: First Round

TEAM PLAYER
1. San Francisco 49ers QB Sam Darnold, USC
2. New York Jets QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
3. Cleveland Browns RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
4. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
5. Chicago Bears WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
6. L.A. Rams S Derwin James, FSU
7. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma St.
8. Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
9. Detroit Lions EDGE Arden Key, LSU
10. New Orleans Saints LB Mailk Jefferson, Texas
11. Baltimore Ravens WR Deon Cain, Clemson
12. Cincinnati Bengals OT Trey Adams, Washington
13. Indianapolis Colts OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
14. L.A. Chargers OT Connor Williams, Texas
15. Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice, LSU
16. Minnesota Vikings DE/LB Harold Landry, Boston College
17. Philadelphia Eagles WR James Washington, Oklahoma St.
18. Tennessee Titans DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
19. Tampa Bay Bucs DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
20. Arizona Cardinals CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
21. Denver Broncos WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
22. Buffalo Bills (via Chiefs) DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
23. Carolina Panthers CB Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
24. Cleveland Browns (via Texans) WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
25. New York Giants DT Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State
26. Dallas Cowboys LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State
27. Pittsburgh Steelers DT Vita Vea, Washington
28. Seattle Seahawks RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona St.
29. Atlanta Falcons LB Azeem Victor, Washington
30. Oakland Raiders DE Josh Sweat, Florida State
31. Green Bay Packers DL Dorance Armstrong, Kansas
32. New England Patriots DE Bradley Chubb, NC State

Read More From Heavy

Kirk Herbstreit: One-on-One Interview Previewing College Football 2017
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook