How to Watch NFL RedZone Online Without Cable in 2017

The NFL RedZone channel has become a must-have for fantasy football players and NFL fans on Sunday afternoons, and watching a live stream is simple.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of NFL RedZone is Fubo TV, while Sling TV and PlayStation Vue also have different pros and cons. All offer a free trial, so you can test them out if you’re still not sure which one you want.

Here’s a complete rundown of what each of these live streaming services provide, as well as how to sign up to watch NFL RedZone on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Ongoing Sale: Fubo TV

The “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is usually $34.99 per month, is being offered for $19.99 for the first two months, while NFL RedZone is included in the “Sports Plus” add-on at an extra $8.99 per month.

Not only does that make this the cheapest streaming service with RedZone, but Fubo TV has DVR included and features a mostly sports-based channel package, including NFL Network, NBA TV, Fox Sports 1, CBS Sports Network, beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network and Big Ten Network.

Here’s the rundown of Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle plus the “Sports Extra” add-on:

Total Channels Included: 82 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months if you sign up before September 30 and $34.99 per month after that. The Sports Plus add-on is $8.99 per month. Combined, they are $28.98 per month with the sale

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NFL RedZone on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

Fubo TV’s sale makes it the cheapest current option, but if you plan on using a streaming service for the long term, Sling TV will ultimately become the cheapest. To get NFL RedZone, you’ll need to subscribe to the “Sling Blue” base package ($25 per month) and the “Sports Extra” add-on ($10 per month).

Here’s a rundown of the “Sling Blue” bundle plus the “Sports Extra” add-on:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package and add-ons you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package costs $25 per month, while “Sports Extra” is $10 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to NFL RedZone to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams at Once: PlayStation Vue

NFL RedZone is included in PlayStation Vue’s “Sports Pack” ($10 per month), which can be added to their “Core” ($44.99), “Elite” ($54.99) or “Ultra” ($74.99) base bundles. That makes it easily the most expensive price point, but it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle plus “Sports Pack” add-on:

Total Channels Included: 70-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $54.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. NFL RedZone is in the “Sports Pack,” which requires the “Core,” “Elite” or “Ultra” bundle

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching NFL RedZone on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time NFL games on smartphones is available to Verizon wireless customers, while RedZone can be added for $1.99 per month. If this applies to you, you can watch on the NFL Mobile app, which is free to download in the following locations:

App Store

Google Play Store

Microsoft App Store