Oklahoma vs. Ohio State: Point Spread & Opening Odds

The early line is set, and Ohio State opens as more than a touchdown favorite over Oklahoma. According to OddsShark, the Buckeyes are favored by 7.5 points in the early line. It is still early, but 58 percent of the public is on Oklahoma.

If you thought Week 1 was full of good games, just wait for Week 2. Here’s a rundown of the other marquee matchups for the upcoming week: Clemson-Auburn, Georgia-Notre Dame and Stanford-USC. While all these games are highly anticipated, none compares to the Ohio State-Oklahoma matchup.

While the latest set of rankings are not released until Tuesday, Ohio State sits at No. 2 while Oklahoma is No. 7. The Sooners have an opportunity to move up with Florida State’s loss to Alabama.

The game kicks off in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Both teams are coming off sizable victories. Ohio State looked like they were in trouble against Indiana, but a big fourth quarter powered the Buckeyes to a comfortable 49-21 victory.

J.K. Dobbins was all the talk for Ohio State. The freshman running back got the start in Week 1 and rushed for 181 yards. Parris Campbell appears to be taking over the Swiss-Army knife role Curtis Samuels filled had last year. Campbell lined up all over the field, but did only have one rushing attempt. Unlike Samuels, it appears Campbell will mostly be used as a receiver.

It is no surprise Baker Mayfield was the major story of Oklahoma’s first game. Mayfield completed a whopping 19 of 20 passes, only missing one throw, on his way to 329 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Sooners came away with a 56-7 victory over UTEP, but face a much tougher test this week.

While it is still early, Oklahoma could offer good value as a two-possession underdog. Both teams covered the spread in Week 1, but the Buckeyes needed every bit of the fourth quarter to make it happen.