College Football Rankings: AP & Coaches Polls Release Pushed Back

Most college football fans enjoy looking at the new set of rankings on Sunday morning. With games being played on Sunday and Monday for the opening week, fans will have to wait until Tuesday, September 5 to see the new college rankings.

What can you expect to see? Heavy’s power rankings have Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Clemson as our top five. Click here to see our full college football top 25 power rankings.

Here’s a look at the preseason rankings for both the AP and Coaches Poll. Expect new polls on both sides to be released on Tuesday.

AP Poll Rankings Week 1

RANK TEAM 1. Alabama 2. Ohio State 3. Florida State 4. USC 5. Clemson 6. Penn State 7. Oklahoma 8. Washington 9. Wisconsin 10. Oklahoma State 11. Michigan 12. Auburn 13. LSU 14. Stanford 15. Georgia 16. Louisville 17. Florida 18. Miami 19. USF 20. Kansas State 21. Virginia Tech 22. West Virginia 23. Texas 24. Washington State 25. Tennessee

Coaches Poll Rankings Week 1