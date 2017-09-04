College Football Rankings: AP & Coaches Polls Release Pushed Back

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be atop the rankings when they are released.

Most college football fans enjoy looking at the new set of rankings on Sunday morning. With games being played on Sunday and Monday for the opening week, fans will have to wait until Tuesday, September 5 to see the new college rankings.

What can you expect to see? Heavy’s power rankings have Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Clemson as our top five. Click here to see our full college football top 25 power rankings.

Here’s a look at the preseason rankings for both the AP and Coaches Poll. Expect new polls on both sides to be released on Tuesday.

AP Poll Rankings Week 1

RANK TEAM
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Florida State
4. USC
5. Clemson
6. Penn State
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington
9. Wisconsin
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan
12. Auburn
13. LSU
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Louisville
17. Florida
18. Miami
19. USF
20. Kansas State
21. Virginia Tech
22. West Virginia
23. Texas
24. Washington State
25. Tennessee

Coaches Poll Rankings Week 1

RANK TEAM
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Florida State
4. USC
5. Clemson
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oklahoma
9. Michigan
10. Wisconsin
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Florida
17. Louisville
18. Miami
19. Kansas State
20. West Virginia
21. USF
22. Virginia Tech
23. Texas
24. Tennessee
25. Utah
