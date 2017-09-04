College Football Rankings: AP & Coaches Polls Release Pushed Back

Most college football fans enjoy looking at the new set of rankings on Sunday morning. With games being played on Sunday and Monday for the opening week, fans will have to wait until Tuesday, September 5 to see the new college rankings.
What can you expect to see? Heavy’s power rankings have Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Clemson as our top five. Click here to see our full college football top 25 power rankings.
Here’s a look at the preseason rankings for both the AP and Coaches Poll. Expect new polls on both sides to be released on Tuesday.
AP Poll Rankings Week 1
|RANK
|TEAM
|1.
|Alabama
|2.
|Ohio State
|3.
|Florida State
|4.
|USC
|5.
|Clemson
|6.
|Penn State
|7.
|Oklahoma
|8.
|Washington
|9.
|Wisconsin
|10.
|Oklahoma State
|11.
|Michigan
|12.
|Auburn
|13.
|LSU
|14.
|Stanford
|15.
|Georgia
|16.
|Louisville
|17.
|Florida
|18.
|Miami
|19.
|USF
|20.
|Kansas State
|21.
|Virginia Tech
|22.
|West Virginia
|23.
|Texas
|24.
|Washington State
|25.
|Tennessee
Coaches Poll Rankings Week 1
|RANK
|TEAM
|1.
|Alabama
|2.
|Ohio State
|3.
|Florida State
|4.
|USC
|5.
|Clemson
|6.
|Penn State
|7.
|Washington
|8.
|Oklahoma
|9.
|Michigan
|10.
|Wisconsin
|11.
|Oklahoma State
|12.
|LSU
|13.
|Auburn
|14.
|Stanford
|15.
|Georgia
|16.
|Florida
|17.
|Louisville
|18.
|Miami
|19.
|Kansas State
|20.
|West Virginia
|21.
|USF
|22.
|Virginia Tech
|23.
|Texas
|24.
|Tennessee
|25.
|Utah
