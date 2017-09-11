Chargers vs. Broncos Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

The Chargers visit the Broncos in AFC West action to close out the NFL’s opening week. The Broncos are a three-point favorite, and have been dominant against their division opponent in recent matchups.

The Broncos have won eight of their last ten against the Chargers, but have only covered in half of those games. Both meetings last year were decided by eight points. For this meeting, the OddsShark computer is projecting a 11.5-28.9 Broncos victory, which would cover the spread and go under the 42-point total.

For the Chargers, tonight is an opportunity to get the offense on track for the first time since the start of last season. Phillip Rivers lost Keenan Allen in the opener last year, and Melvin Gordon failed to finish the season with multiple injuries. Now that Danny Woodhead has moved on, Gordon feels to factor heavily in the Chargers offense.

The Broncos continue to boast one of the league’s best defenses, and their offense will be a work in progress. Trevor Siemian won the starting job in training camp, but the confidence isn’t high. The Broncos even welcomed back Brock Osweiler at the end of preseason, going into the regular season with three quarterbacks on the roster.

Given the recent history of this matchup, the result is almost predictable. If the Broncos offense can score upwards of 17 points, the defense shouldn’t have a problem sitting down Phillip Rivers. This game should end with a Rivers interception and a Broncos win. Only then will football TRULY be back.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-16. Broncos cover and the total goes under.