Steelers vs. Browns: TV Channel & Start Time for Week 1

steelers vs browns Start Time, steelers TV Channel, When Is the steelers Game, When Is the browns Game, steelers Live Stream Getty

DeShone Kizer makes his first career start in Cleveland.

The Steelers begin their 2017 campaign Sunday on the road against a rebuilt Cleveland Browns team. DeShone Kizer starts the season for the Browns, who are entering their second season under head coach Hue Jackson.

The Steelers reached the AFC Championship last season, and will look for another deep playoff run with Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. Big Ben toyed with retirement in the offseason, but is back and accompanied by one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know to watch the Week 1 opener:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland OH

Preview

Just when it wasn’t possible for the Steelers to get better heading into 2018, they did just that. Martavis Bryant has returned from suspension, bringing yet another vertical asset to the passing game. Unsatisfied with tight end Jesse James, the team also added Vance McDonald in the preseason.

Then there’s Le’Veon Bell. The All-Pro RB skipped the preseason, but has returned to the team just in time for the games to count. Bell has played Cleveland five times in his career, and has an average of over 100 yards/game.

For the Browns, it’s yet another year opening the season with a new quarterback. Last year Robert Griffin III was the opening day QB; He’s now out of football entirely. Hopefully that won’t be the case for Kizer, who looked impressive in Cleveland’s 4-0 preseason and took the starting job away from Brock Osweiler.

The Browns are going young, and look for their rookies to make a major impact on Sunday. Myles Garett could have a major impact in the pass rush, and Jabril Peppers is an impact player on defense and in the return game.

Read More From Heavy

Rob Gronkowski Talks Emojis & New Taylor Swift With The Checkdown
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook