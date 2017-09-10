Steelers vs. Browns: TV Channel & Start Time for Week 1

Getty

The Steelers begin their 2017 campaign Sunday on the road against a rebuilt Cleveland Browns team. DeShone Kizer starts the season for the Browns, who are entering their second season under head coach Hue Jackson.

The Steelers reached the AFC Championship last season, and will look for another deep playoff run with Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. Big Ben toyed with retirement in the offseason, but is back and accompanied by one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know to watch the Week 1 opener:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland OH

Preview

Just when it wasn’t possible for the Steelers to get better heading into 2018, they did just that. Martavis Bryant has returned from suspension, bringing yet another vertical asset to the passing game. Unsatisfied with tight end Jesse James, the team also added Vance McDonald in the preseason.

Then there’s Le’Veon Bell. The All-Pro RB skipped the preseason, but has returned to the team just in time for the games to count. Bell has played Cleveland five times in his career, and has an average of over 100 yards/game.

For the Browns, it’s yet another year opening the season with a new quarterback. Last year Robert Griffin III was the opening day QB; He’s now out of football entirely. Hopefully that won’t be the case for Kizer, who looked impressive in Cleveland’s 4-0 preseason and took the starting job away from Brock Osweiler.

The Browns are going young, and look for their rookies to make a major impact on Sunday. Myles Garett could have a major impact in the pass rush, and Jabril Peppers is an impact player on defense and in the return game.