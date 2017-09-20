Video: Toddler Struck By Foul Ball At Yankees Stadium; Sparks Controversy

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier and each attendee feared the worst as a line-drive foul ball hit a toddler sitting in the front section behind third base at Yankees Stadium, on Wednesday. ESPN reports that this young girl was hit directly in the face by the baseball and was hospitalized at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.
Captured on Twitter Moments
Spark of Controversy
“It’s all about safety,” Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said after the game. “We need nets or don’t put kids down there [to field level].”
While others made their cases on Twitter.
Leave a Reply