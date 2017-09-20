Video: Toddler Struck By Foul Ball At Yankees Stadium; Sparks Controversy

(Photo By Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Todd Frazier #29 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins on September 18, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo By Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier and each attendee feared the worst as a line-drive foul ball hit a toddler sitting in the front section behind third base at Yankees Stadium, on Wednesday. ESPN reports that this young girl was hit directly in the face by the baseball and was hospitalized at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

Captured on Twitter Moments

Spark of Controversy

“It’s all about safety,” Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said after the game. “We need nets or don’t put kids down there [to field level].”

While others made their cases on Twitter.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook