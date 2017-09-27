Top 10 Best Cheap Basketball Shoes: Men’s Sneakers Under $100

Basketball season is just around the corner. And if you’re a player, it might be time for a new pair of basketball shoes.
But these days, sneaker prices are going through the roof and not everybody has hundreds of dollars to plunk down on a new pair. Don’t worry, some of the top brands like Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour make high-quality, yet inexpensive basketball shoes for men, many of which you can get for under $100 — even less than $50.
Below is a list of cheap men’s basketball shoes we’ve compiled to help narrow down your decision. You don’t have to break the bank to get a pair of comfortable, supportive, and stylish sneakers.
Note: the following list is in no particular order
1. Adidas Performance Men’s Cloudfoam Ilation Mid Basketball Shoe
The Performance Cloudfoam Ilation Mid Basketball Shoe from Adidas is a super lightweight sneaker and also happens to be one of the company’s highest-rated — and least expensive. Beginning at $35.99, most of the styles — it is available in 9 different colors — can be had in the $50 range.
It features a light Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole for soft cushioning and support, while the memory foam footbed will give you a snug and custom fit for added comfort. The leather shoe is also highlighted by a rubber outsole for superior grip on the court; an air mesh tongue, collar, and rear quarter for extra breathability; perforations for air ventilation; and Adidas’ patented 3-stripe logo on the sides.
Price: From $35.99 (Style above from $59.95); price varies depending color, size, and availability
Pros:
- Extra lightweight Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole for added comfort
- Has a memory foam footbed which will adjust to your foot shape
- Available in 9 different colors
Cons:
- Some players prefer hi-top model rather than mid-cut
- Some users thought they ran large in size, especially in the toe area
2. Under Armour Men’s UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Basketball Shoes
The Under Armour Men’s UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Basketball Shoe is designed to give you a custom, secure fit for maximum comfort and support. The innovative ClutchFit technology expands and contracts to your foot so you’ll get a form fit for extreme performance. Other highlights include the original lacing, which connects to the shoe tongue for added security, and anti-microbial OrthoLite sockliner, which will mold to your foot shape.
It also features a synthetic construction, a rubber outsole, and a Achilles’ “pillow” for support and comfort in the heel area. Available in 24 different colors, the UA Clutchfit Drive 3 is a shoe you can wear to play both indoors and outdoors.
Price: From $59.99; price varies depending on style, size, and availability
Pros:
- ClutchFit technology stretches to your foot for a custom fit and extra support/li>
- Anti-microbial OrthoLite sockliner
- Innovative lacing system provides a tight, secure fit
Cons:
- Some users felt the shoe ran small in size
- Some users felt the shoe lacked ideal traction for indoor play
3. Nike Men’s Air Max Audacity 2016 Basketball Shoe
The 2016 model of Nike’s Max Audacity Basketball Shoe delivers a high-performance in a sleek design. Available in 11 different colors, the sneaker features a lightweight mesh upper, which provides much needed breathability, yet long-lasting durability.
As for comfort and fit, Nike’s original technology and design ensures you’ll be able to make all the moves and cuts on the court at top speed without worry. The mid-top collar provides support, but offers a full range of motion, while the flywire cables keep your feet secure with a tight fit. The full-length Phylon midsole, partial inner sleeve, and Max Air heel unit guarantee unmatched comfort. The Air Max Audacity has a solid rubber sole for top-notch grip during both indoor and outdoor play.
Price: From $69.78; price varies depending on color, size, and availability
Pros:
- Extra shock-absorbing feature
- Flywire cables provide secure, snug fit
- Lightweight mesh upper for added breathability and durability
Cons:
- Some users prefer the design of the previous Max Audacity to the 2016 model
- Some users felt the shoe ran a bit small in size
4. AND1 Men’s Fantom 2-M Basketball Shoe
And1’s Fantom 2-M Basketball Shoe comes at a bargain price, beginning at about $30. It might not feature the innovative technology as Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour offer, but this sneaker offers everything the basketball player on a budget needs.
It’s a lightweight shoe with a reinforced heel and toe for extra comfort, support, and durability. The hexagonal lace adds comfort and provides a snug fit for protection. Available in 3 colors with a rubber sole for extra grip, the Fantom 2-M also features laser-cut side vents to promote breathability to keep your feet cool.
Price: From $29.96; price varies depending on size, color, and availability
Pros:
- Hexagonal lace lock for a secure fit
- Laser-cut vents for added breathability
- Reinforced heel and toe
Cons:
- Some users felt the shoe ran small in size
- Probably best suited for the occasional player
5. Reebok Men’s Royal BB4500 Hi Basketball Shoe
Fans of the Reeboks from the 1980s will surely appreciate the Royal BB4500 Hi Basketball Shoes. Designed with that original classic Reebok style, not only will you look the part, but the sneaker is also made for high performance.
Made of leather and synthetic materials, the 4500s have a removable anti-microbial Ortholite foam sockliner, which will accommodate orthotics and a rubber outsole that is abrasion-resistant. As for comfort, the shoe features a padded tongue and collar, and its full lace-up closure offers extra ankle protection.
Price: From $59.99; price varies depending on color, size, and availability
Pros:
- Abrasion-resistant rubber outsole.
- Removable anti-microbial Ortholite foam sockliner
- Stylish, retro look
Cons:
- Some users felt the shoe lacked flexibility
- Some users felt the shoe is too narrow in the toe area
6. Adidas Men’s Dual Threat BB Basketball Shoes
The Dual Threat BB Basketball Shoes from Adidas are designed to provide maximum support so you can make every move on the court without worry. The TechFit SpeedWrap is located at the top of the shoe, above the laces, and wraps around to give you extra ankle stability.
The sneaker also offers ample comfort thanks to the synthetic and mesh upper for added breathability, the full-length Adiprene cushioning, and the lightweight padded midsole. The shoe features a rubber outsole for superior grip and traction and is available in 9 different colors.
Price: From $39.66; prices vary depending on color, size, and availability
Pros:
- TechFit SpeedWrap at the top of the laces provides extra ankle support
- Full-length Adiprene+ cushioning for added comfort
- Mesh upper for extra breathability
Cons:
- Some users felt the shoe didn’t fit true to size
- Some users felt the TechFit SpeedWrap was unnecessary
7. Under Armour Men’s Lockdown Basketball Shoes
This Under Armour model of their Lockdown Basketball Shoes are from 2016, but are still one of the more popular and highest-rated sneakers they have. The inventory might be running low, but they’re available in 7 different colors and can be had for just a little over $50 (the pair pictured above are $54.99).
The shoe won’t blow you away with Under Armour’s usual high-tech features, but the Lockdowns are highlighted by leather and synthetic leather overlays for lateral and medial support, as well as added collar foam for increased ankle stability. Complete with a full-length rubber outsole, the shoe has a full-length EVA sockliner and full-length EVA midsole for extra comfort.
Price: Shown above at $54.99 (15 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on color, size, and availability
Pros:
- Extra collar foam for added ankle support
- Combination of leather and lightweight synthetic leather overlays for support
- Full-length molded EVA sockliner
Cons:
- Some users experienced early wear on the sole
- Some users felt the shoe was too narrow
8. Nike Men’s The Air Overplay IX Basketball Shoe
So this shoe has been around for a while. In fact, the Air Overplay IX is a 2010 model, yet it still gets the job done. And does so at a bargain price. It doesn’t have all the newest Nike technology, but it provides comfort, support, and performance in a stylish design.
The upper is constructed of synthetic leather with mesh overlays for added breathability, while the midsole features a Nike Zoom Air unit for comfort and support. The soft padded tongue provides extra stability for the ankle and the rubber outsole will give you all the traction you need to make all the quick cuts on the court.
Price: Starting at $59.22; prices vary depending on color, size, and availability
Pros:
- Full Phylon midsole for extra underfoot cushioning
- TPU shank for added stability
- Available in 12 different colors
Cons:
- Some users felt the shoe was uncomfortable
- Older model from 2010
9. AND1 Men’s Xcelerate Basketball Shoe
As mentioned above, And1 offers quality shoes at extremely low prices and the Xcelerate certainly falls into that category. Available for roughly $40, the sneaker is highlighted by a Duraspring Midsole Foam for added stability and extra cushioning on impact after going high for a rebound.
Other features of the lightweight Xcelerate include a 3D TPU Shank Stabilizer for more arch support, a Low-Sew synthetic upper for long-lasting durability, internal bootie construction for extra comfort, and vents for maximum breathability.
Price: From $39.96; price varies depending on color, size, and availability
Pros:
- Duraspring Midsole Foam for stability and cushioning on impact
- Available in 9 different colors
- Very low price
Cons:
- Some users felt the shoe they received didn’t resemble the one pictured
- Some users felt the shoe lacked proper ankle support
10. Champion Men’s Inferno Basketball Shoe
The Inferno Basketball Shoe from Champion is the least expensive sneaker on this list coming in at about $30. It doesn’t have the fancy technology that Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour offer, but it provides stability and comfort at a great price.
Made of fabric and mesh, the Inferno has a mesh upper, which helps with ventilation and breathability and keep your feet cool. Other highlights include a padded insole and collar for extra comfort, a non-marking outsole that provides excellent grip and traction, and an ankle pull tab which makes putting the shoes on and taking them off a simple process.
Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Padded insole and collar
- Ankle pull tab makes it easy to put on/take off
- Very low price
Cons:
- Some users thought the insole was too thin
- These might not be for someone who plays every day