Memphis vs. UCF Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

UCF hosts Memphis in a matchup featuring two of the top teams in the AAC. According to OddsShark, UCF is favored by five points and the over-under is set at 68.5 points.

UCF was favored by four points earlier in the week, and the line has continued to move towards the Knights. The OddsShark computer likes UCF to narrowly win. The computer projects a 33.2-31.0 UCF victory. The computer is taking Memphis to cover the spread and the under on the point total.

Memphis has not fared well against the spread this season going just 1-2. UCF is a perfect 2-0 overall and against the spread. The Knights have only played two games as two of the Knights other games were either cancelled or rescheduled after Hurricane Irma. The UCF-Memphis game was rescheduled from their previous Week 2 matchup.

Memphis has hit the over two times in their matchups, while UCF has split their their two matchups between the over and under.

UCF is coming off a massive 38-10 road victory over Maryland. Memphis is a perfect 3-0 this season including a win over UCLA. The Tigers other wins came against Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Illinois.

Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson is an NFL prospect, and leads a dynamic Tigers offense. UCF head coach Scott Frost has brought the Oregon offense to Orlando, and the Knights are putting up points. After an inconsistent freshman season, quarterback McKenzie Milton has been lights out to start the season.

The Knights also have a stable of running backs which is a big part of their offense. Expect both teams to put up points, but it may not be as much as Vegas expects. Overall, we like a surging UCF team to continue rolling with their offense, and a sneaky performance by their defense.

Heavy’s Pick: UCF 34 Memphis 27. UCF Covers -5 Spread. Under on the Point Total.