Waiver Wire Week 1: Top Pickups, Adds & Fantasy Rankings

Did Week 1 not go as planned? There is plenty of time to recover. Even if the first week of fantasy went smoothly for you, the season is a marathon not a sprint. Here are some names that need to be on your radar.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen had five rushes for 66 yards along with eight receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. With Cohen’s involvement in the passing game, he is a must add in PPR leagues.

The Falcons look to be utilizing the tight end for more plays downfield. Austin Hooper had two major plays resulting in 128 yards and a touchdown. While Hooper did not warrant many targets, his play today should demand more involvement moving forward.

Just like the preseason, Kenny Golladay looks to be a major redzone threat for the Lions. Golladay had two touchdowns in the Lions opening game.

With Jordan Matthews no longer in the picture, it appears Nelson Agholor could be Carson Wentz new go-to receiver. Algholor had six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

David Johnson missed most of the Lions-Cardinals game battling injuries. If Johnson is forced to miss time, Kerwynn Williams becomes a must add. Williams looks to be the next man up in Arizona if the Cardinals are without Johnson.

Here’s a look at our waiver wire rankings after Week 1. Ownership percentages are based on ESPN leagues, but relevant across platforms. We will continue to update this as more players emerge as fantasy relevant.

Waiver Wire Top Pickups Week 1