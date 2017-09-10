David Johnson Injury: Cardinals RB Terrifies Fantasy Owners

Getty

The number one player in fantasy football went down on the opening Sunday.

Entire #cardinals organisation & fans hold their breath as star man David Johnson goes down heavily.. #Cards #NFL pic.twitter.com/eOQoBNUL6Y — Paul Higham (@SportsPaulH) September 10, 2017

David Johnson went to catch a pass in the third quarter of Arizona’s game against the Lions. He caught a pass in his chest on the run, then immediately took a hard hit from a defender. Johnson held on for the catch, but stayed on the ground clutching his chest.

It wouldn’t be a bad injury for fantasy owners, it would be devastating for the Cardinals season. Johnson was aiming for 2,000 all-purpose yards this season, and the Cardinals were committed to making him a focal point of the offense. Johnson had a sluggish start to the game, but was heavily involved in the first half.

Everyone who drafted David Johnson. Man I hope he's ok. #FantasyFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/f6LXxwQSAU — Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 10, 2017

Johnson was able to walk off the field, and returned to the sidelines. He is fine.

BTW…David Johnson is fine. Was laughing on sidelines and will be back on field on next #Cardinals drive #Whew — Jeff Mans (@Jeff_Mans) September 10, 2017

Kerwynn Williams is the Cardinals backup running back.