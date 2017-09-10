David Johnson Injury: Cardinals RB Terrifies Fantasy Owners

The number one player in fantasy football went down on the opening Sunday.
David Johnson went to catch a pass in the third quarter of Arizona’s game against the Lions. He caught a pass in his chest on the run, then immediately took a hard hit from a defender. Johnson held on for the catch, but stayed on the ground clutching his chest.
It wouldn’t be a bad injury for fantasy owners, it would be devastating for the Cardinals season. Johnson was aiming for 2,000 all-purpose yards this season, and the Cardinals were committed to making him a focal point of the offense. Johnson had a sluggish start to the game, but was heavily involved in the first half.
Johnson was able to walk off the field, and returned to the sidelines. He is fine.
Kerwynn Williams is the Cardinals backup running back.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
1 Comment
if you want to earn money at home by spending just few hours then go and visit the site….www.beartips.com…. its really fulfill your needs..