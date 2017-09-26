Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: 10 Best at Every Position

Getty

Week 4 of the NFL season is here, and it’s time to start setting those fantasy football lineups, both season-long and daily fantasy. This is a week filled with some strong options across the board, as well as a few big names that you’ll probably want to consider fading.

But, we’re going to jump in with the early Week 4 rankings, by looking at the 10 best players at each position for this week’s action.

We’ll be kicking things off with quarterback, then going straight through, even including defenses. We will not be ranking kickers on this post.

*Note: Rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Top 10 Quarterbacks for Week 4 Fantasy Football

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears 2.Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins 3. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers 4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts 5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills 6. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 7. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles 8. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs 9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams 10. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Top 10 Running Backs for Week 4 Fantasy Football

1. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Redskins

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams 3. Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 5. Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints 6. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions 7. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills 8. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears 9. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets 10. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Top 10 Wide Receivers for Week 4 Fantasy Football

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 2. Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins 5. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills 6. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears 7. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles 8. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans 9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants 10. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Top 10 Tight Ends for Week 4 Fantasy Football

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers 2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Redskins 3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers 4. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 5. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs 6. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions 7. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts 8. Eric Ebron, Detroit LIons at Minnesota Vikings 9. Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 10. Martellus Bennett, Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Top 10 Defenses for Week 4 Fantasy Football