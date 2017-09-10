What NFL Football Games Are on TV Today, September 10?

As the NFL kicks off its first Sunday of the season, you will have the choice of watching multiple games throughout the day. What games are on in your area depends on what part of the country you live. The Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will be broadcast nationwide on NBC with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Giants-Cowboys game is the lone national game on today’s slate. You can find out the specific games on in your area by visiting 506 Sports where you will find a detailed map of each station and time slot. As has been the case in years past, CBS will cover the majority of AFC games, while Fox carries the majority of NFC games. All times listed below are in Eastern.

CBS will carry five games in the 1 p.m. slot, and the Colts-Rams game at 4:05 p.m.. The Raiders-Titans game will be broadcast in the majority of Northwestern and Midwestern states. The majority of Southeastern states will see the Steelers-Browns matchup. Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania are among the other states who will see the Steelers-Browns game.

The Northeast along with Miami will see the Jets-Bills matchup on CBS. The Ravens-Bengals matchup will only be seen in the greater Baltimore and Cincinnati areas.

Jacksonville takes on Houston and the entire state of Texas will be watching. Central Florida, the panhandle and South Georgia will also see the game in their area. In CBS only late afternoon matchup, the Colts-Rams game will be shown in Southern California, Nevada and Indiana among others. Major cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit and Chicago will also see the matchup.

Fox has three different 1 p.m. games. The Falcons-Bears matchup will be seen in the majority of the Southeast as well as the Midwest. The majority of the country will see the Eagles-Redskins matchup. The viewing area includes the Mid-Atlantic states, majority of Western states and Texas.

The Cardinals-Lions game will have a limited audience in Washington, Arizona and Michigan.

The majority of the country will watch the Seahawks take on the Packers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox. The only exception is those living in the Bay area and the Carolinas where the Panthers-49ers game will be shown.

All this leads to the nationally televised Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC. Fans will have a Monday Night Football doubleheader with the Saints-Vikings at 7:10 p.m. followed by the Chargers-Broncos at 10:20 p.m.



