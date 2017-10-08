What Time & TV Channel Is the Cowboys-Packers Game on Today?

The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of last year’s epic playoff game. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The game is being broadcast nationally everywhere, aside from San Francisco. Click here to see the coverage map.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s Packers-Cowboys game.

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Time: 4:25 p.m. Eastern

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: Fox

Line: Cowboys by 2.5 (Line is according to OddsShark and subject to change.)

Game Preview: The Cowboys are out for revenge after the Packers knocked them out of last year’s playoffs. Green Bay has won six out of the last seven matchups with the Cowboys. During that streak, the Packers have knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs twice in heartbreaking fashion.

Dallas is coming off a 35-30 loss against the Rams. The Cowboys are sitting at 2-2 for the season. After Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott helped ignite the Cowboys offense during their rookie season, Dallas has been inconsistent on offense in 2017.

The Packers are coming off a dominant 35-14 victory over the Bears in last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup. Green Bay is 3-1 this season with wins over the Seahawks and Bengals. Their lone defeat came on the road against the Falcons.

What can fans expect from today’s contest? Today’s matchup has the highest over-under in Vegas of any Week 5 matchup. Look for a shootout as both the Packers and Cowboys should be able to put up points.

Dallas was in control for most of their matchup with the Rams, before blowing a lead late in the game. It is the Dallas defense that should be cause for concern going against one of the best offenses in the league. For the Cowboys to be able to have a chance in this matchup, the defense will have to perform much better than last week’s outing.