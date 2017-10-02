Julie Cousins, Kirk’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kirk Cousins has had quite the start to the 2017 NFL season. In addition to preparing for opposing defenses, Kirk has been preparing to be a father. Kirk’s wife, Julie Cousins, recently gave birth to their first child, Cooper.

The birth happened to take place during the season, but thankfully not on a Sunday as Kirk was able to be at the hospital with Julie. From being part of charitable organizations to advocating for adopting pets, the Cousins have plenty of interests away from football.

Fans have been able to get to know the couple a bit through social media. Kirk posted this funny video to reveal the gender of their baby.

Julie had previously posted a photo on Instagram with their dog, Bentley, to announce they were expecting.

Learn more about Kirk, Julie and the newest member of the Cousins family.

1. Kirk Proposed on the Balcony of the Speaker of the House’s Office

Kirk has quite the proposal story. Over time, he developed a friendship with U.S. congressman Bill Huizenga. This friendship came in handy when it was time for Kirk to plan his proposal. He had his eyes on the Speaker of the House’s office. Kirk detailed the story to The Washington Post.

“I talked to my U.S. congressman from my home area in west Michigan, Bill Huizenga, who I had gotten to know a little bit,” Cousins told The Washington Post. “I called him to see if I could propose on the balcony of the Speaker of the House’s office, because I had been there before and seen the view and thought it was a great view. He said they could set it up.”

The proposal was a success, and the couple became engaged on November 22, 2013.

2. Kirk Wears His Wedding Ring During Football Games

When watching Kirk play, fans may notice something different about the quarterback. Kirk wears a wedding band during football games. He spoke with the USA Today about his decision to keep it on during games.

Yeah, I think Andy [Dalton] was the first guy I saw do that, and so I guess he blazed the trail. My wife was thrilled. She loved it and, honestly, after I started wearing it and realized how much my wife was glad that I did, I realized, you know, I think it’s a good thing to promote marriage.

Redskins fans should not worry about Cousins hurting his hand during the game. Cousins wears a rubber wedding band that is similar to the popular rubber athletic bracelets.

3. Julie Is Passionate About Fostering Dogs

The couple spends time fostering dogs, and have become advocates for animal adoptions. With Kirk’s crazy travel schedule, the couple initially felt it was better to foster a dog than commit to one full-time. According to The Washington Post, at one time the Cousins had fostered seven dogs in the span of 18 months.

Kirk explained to The Washington Post that the idea came from Julie.

“That’s all Julie,” Kirk told The Washington Post. “She just loves dogs. She can’t get enough of it. And so when we got married, it was kind of understood — she had warned me when we were dating, that was kind of an expectation. So we foster them, and we just get one at a time, and when it finds a home, we give it to that home and we take another one from the shelter.”

Their outlook changed a bit after they fell in love with a goldendoodle. After three days of fostering him, the Cousins ended up adopting Bentley for good. The couple even used Bentley to announce on Instagram the news of their new child.

4. The Cousins Had Their First Child on September 29, 2017

The Cousins welcomed Cooper Cousins into the world on September 29, 2017. Kirk is attempting to balance being an NFL quarterback while also having a newborn baby. While the birth happened on a Friday, Julie entered the hospital on the previous day. According to ESPN, Kirk FaceTimed into a meeting before his wife went into labor.

Colt McCoy detailed the request to ESPN.

“So he went through the meeting with us,” Colt told ESPN. “He was taking notes and I was talking to him about what Kevin [O’Connell] and Jay [Gruden] were telling me. My battery died so we were on there for a while.”

According to The Washington Post, Cooper is a sizable child weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

5. Julie Graduated From the University of Georgia & Was an Elementary School Teacher

The couple got married on June 28, 2014 in Julie’s hometown of Atlanta. Julie went to the University of Georgia in nearby Athens. She was an elementary school teacher early in their relationship.

In addition to their love for animals, the couple is involved in charitable work in the Washington D.C. area. The couple could be on the move after the 2017 season as Kirk has failed to reach a long-term contract agreement with the Redskins.

Julie apparently has a soft spot for her hometown Falcons team as this Instagram photo shows.