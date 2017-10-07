Sweden vs. Luxembourg Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

Getty

Chasing France for the top spot in the World Cup UEFA Group A qualification table, Sweden will take on an already-eliminated Luxembourg at Friends Arena in Solna on Saturday.

In the United States, the match will start at Noon ET and be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, FuboTV is the only streaming service that will give you access to this this channel. Fox Soccer Plus is included in the “Fubo Premier” package, and you can click here to sign up and start your free trial.

Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

UEFA Group A World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 France 5-2-1 +10 17 2 Sweden 5-1-2 +11 16 3 Netherlands 4-1-3 +5 13 4 Bulgaria 4-0-4 -4 12 5 Luxembourg 1-2-5 -10 5 6 Belarus 1-2-5 -12 5

After claiming a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg when these teams met a year ago, anything other than three points would be a massive disappointment–and a massive blow to the World Cup chances–for Sweden.

Assuming Sweden gets three points, and assuming Netherlands does the same against a Belarus side that has tallied just five points in eight matches thus far, that’s going to set up an absolutely massive meeting at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, France controls its own destiny. Two victories in the last two matches, and Les Bleus will secure a spot in Russia, though that’s hardly a guarantee given that they have to go into Vasil Levski National Stadium, where Bulgaria owns four victories in four matches during this stage of qualifying.

If Bulgaria can grab three points from France, we could very easily head into the final day of Group play with Sweden at 19 points, France at 17, Netherlands at 16 and Bulgaria at 15. With just one spot in Russia and one spot in the second-round playoff available, we could have a wild end to this group.